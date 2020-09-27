According to the report of 91Mobiles, Realme is working on bringing a new smartphone to the Indian market. The company is planning to launch Realme 7 Pro SE. It is being told that this smartphone will be a rebranded version of Realme 7i.

Interestingly, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has posted a picture of his upcoming phone. The phone is seen sporting a quad-camera setup with LED flash. The phone also has aurora green color. Sheth said in a tweet, “Friends, we have something new and exciting with eyes so sharp that your life will inevitably cool! Will reveal more about this soon. Stay tuned for the next episode of #AskMadhav, ”leakster Mukul Sharma said, adding that the company plans to launch more devices in India besides the Realme 7 Pro SE.

It is expected that Realme 7 Pro SE will be launched in India soon. The phone comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 processor. The phone has a 6.5-inch HD + display with a refresh rate of 90Ghz. Talking about the camera, the quad-camera setup on the back includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultraviolet angle lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.