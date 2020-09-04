Reality launched the Reality 7 Series in India on 3 September. Under this series, two smartphones come Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro. The top variant of the series, that is, the Realme 6 Pro processor – Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, is available in Realme 7 Pro. Both these phones, which work on Realme UI based on Android 10, come in 6 GB RAM and 8 GB RAM option. Both phones are quite good in their own right, but there is a difference in them. Let’s know details.In Reality 7 Pro you will get a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution. At the same time, if you talk about Reality 6 Pro, then this phone has a 6.6-inch full HD + display with a refresh rate of 90Hz which comes with 2400×1080 pixels resolution.

RAM, storage and processor

Reality 7 Pro comes in 6 GB + 64 GB and 8 GB + 128 GB. At the same time, in Reality 6 Pro you also get 6 GB + 64 GB and 8 GB + 128 GB with 6 GB + 128 GB option. Talking about the processor, you will get the Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G chipset in these Reality 7 Pro and 6 Pro.

Reality 6 Pro

The camera

Quad camera setup has been given in Reality 7 Pro for photography. It has an 8 megapixel and two 2 megapixel cameras with a 64 megapixel primary camera. At the same time, on the back panel of Reality 6 Pro, you will get only four cameras. However, it has a 12 megapixel, an 8 megapixel and a 2 megapixel camera with a 64 megapixel primary camera.

Front camera

For Selfie, the Realme 7 Pro has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. While the Realme 6 Pro has a 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Reality 7 Pro

The battery

Talking about the battery, in Reality 7 Pro you will get a 4500mAh battery with 65 Watt Superdart charging. On the other hand, Realme 6 Pro comes with 4300mAh battery and 30 watt flash charge technology.

cost

The price of 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant of Reality 7 Pro is Rs 19,999 and 8 GB + 128 GB variant is priced at Rs 21,999. On the other hand, the 6 GB + 64 GB variant of Reality 6 Pro is priced at Rs 17,999. You will have to spend Rs 18,999 for the 6 GB + 128 GB variant of this phone and Rs 19,999 for the 8 GB + 128 GB variant.

