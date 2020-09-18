Realme lovers are getting the opportunity to buy Realme 7 Pro in the sale once again. You will be able to buy this phone on Flipkart and the company’s website realme.com from 12 noon. This phone got a tremendous response in the first cell. About one lakh 80 thousand smartphones were sold in this cell. At the same time, it is expected to get good response in today’s cell too.
The variant of Realme 7 Pro’s 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage is priced at Rs 19,999. At the same time, the price of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variants has been fixed at Rs 21,999. This phone will be sold in the cell on Flipkart and Realme.com for the first time today. In this, phone mirror blue and mirror silver color options have been given.
Realme 7 Pro specifications
This phone of Reality has a 6.4-inch AMOLED FullHD + display. It has an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor. RAM is given 6GB and 8GB. 128 GB of storage is provided in the phone. Apart from this, you can also increase it with the help of MicroSD card. The Android 10 operating system based Reality UI has been given in the phone.
Realme 7 Pro Full Specifications
|General
|Release date
|3 September, 2020
|Launch in india
|Yes
|Form factor
|Touchscreen
|Body type
|Plastic
|Dimensions (MM)
|NA
|Weight (grams)
|NA
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|4500mAh
|Removable battery
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|wireless charging
|No
|colors
|NA
|Network
|2G band
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3g band
|HSDPA 850/900/1700 (AWS) / 1900/2100
|4G / LTE band
|TD-LTE 2300 (band 40)
|Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Protection
|NA
|Sim slot
|Sim type
|Nano
|Number of sim
|2
|Stand-by
|Dual stand-by
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, Realme 1.5 UI
|The processor
|Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 475 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 475)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|GPU
|Adreno 620
|Memory
|RAM
|6GB
|Internal storage
|128GB
|Card slot type
|NA
|Expandable storage
|NA
|The camera
|Rear camera
|64 MP Primary Camera
|Rear autofocus
|NA
|Rear flash
|LED flash
|Front camera
|16 MP Primary Camera
|Front autofocus
|NA
|Video quality
|4K @ 30 / 60fps, 1080p @ 30/60 / 240fps
|The sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|network connectivity
|Dublin
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|Yes, 5.1
|GPS
|Yes
|radio
|Yes
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|Sensors
|Face unlock
|Yes
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Compass / magnometer
|Yes
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|Yes
The camera
Reality 7 Pro has 64 megapixel Sony IMX682 primary, 8 megapixel ultra-wide, 2 megapixel monochrome and 2 megapixel macro sensor. The front has a 32-megapixel camera with aperture F / 2.0.
The battery
This phone has a 4500mAh battery, which supports 65 watts fast charging. In terms of security, in-display fingerprint scanners have been provided in Realme 7 Pro. You can put two SIMs in this phone.
Samsung Galaxy M31s will compete with
Realme 7 Series will compete with Samsung Galaxy M31s. It has a 6.5-inch Full HD Plus Infinity Display. For performance, this phone has Samsung Exynos 9611 processor, which is equipped with 2.3 GHz clock speed. This new phone has a 6000mAh battery which is equipped with fast charging. Fast charger of 25W is also available with this phone. This phone is very special for photography enthusiasts. It has a setup of four cameras in which one is 64 megapixel camera, second is 12 megapixel ultra wide lens, third is 5 megapixel depth and fourth is also 5 megapixel macro lens. At the same time, this phone has a 32-megapixel front camera for selfie. This phone gives the freedom to shoot 4K video records. The price of this phone is Rs 19,499.
₹ 19,499
Samsung Galaxy M31s Full Specifications
|General
|Release date
|30th July 2020
|Launch in india
|Yes
|Form factor
|Touchscreen
|Body type
|NA
|Dimensions (MM)
|NA
|Weight (grams)
|NA
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|6000 mAh
|Removable battery
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|wireless charging
|No
|colors
|Mirage Black, Mirage Blue
|Network
|2G band
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3g band
|HSDPA 850/900/1700 (AWS) / 1900/2100
|4G / LTE band
|Yes
|Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20: 9 ratio
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Sim slot
|Sim type
|Nano-sim
|Number of sim
|Dual SIM (GSM and GSM)
|Stand-by
|Dual stand-by
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, One UI 2.0
|The processor
|octa-core
|Chipset
|Exynos 9611 (10nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Memory
|RAM
|6GB RAM
|Internal storage
|128GB
|Card slot type
|microSDXC
|Expandable storage
|NA
|The camera
|Rear camera
|64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
|Rear autofocus
|Yes
|Rear flash
|Yes
|Front camera
|32 MP
|Front autofocus
|No
|Video quality
|4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 30fps
|The sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|network connectivity
|Dublin
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|radio
|FM radio, RDS, recording
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|Sensors
|Face unlock
|Yes
|Fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|Compass / magnometer
|Yes
|Proximity sensor
|Yes
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|Yes
