Realme lovers are getting the opportunity to buy Realme 7 Pro in the sale once again. You will be able to buy this phone on Flipkart and the company’s website realme.com from 12 noon. This phone got a tremendous response in the first cell. About one lakh 80 thousand smartphones were sold in this cell. At the same time, it is expected to get good response in today’s cell too.

cost

The variant of Realme 7 Pro’s 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage is priced at Rs 19,999. At the same time, the price of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variants has been fixed at Rs 21,999. This phone will be sold in the cell on Flipkart and Realme.com for the first time today. In this, phone mirror blue and mirror silver color options have been given.

Realme 7 Pro specifications

This phone of Reality has a 6.4-inch AMOLED FullHD + display. It has an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor. RAM is given 6GB and 8GB. 128 GB of storage is provided in the phone. Apart from this, you can also increase it with the help of MicroSD card. The Android 10 operating system based Reality UI has been given in the phone.

The camera

Reality 7 Pro has 64 megapixel Sony IMX682 primary, 8 megapixel ultra-wide, 2 megapixel monochrome and 2 megapixel macro sensor. The front has a 32-megapixel camera with aperture F / 2.0.

The battery

This phone has a 4500mAh battery, which supports 65 watts fast charging. In terms of security, in-display fingerprint scanners have been provided in Realme 7 Pro. You can put two SIMs in this phone.

Samsung Galaxy M31s will compete with

Realme 7 Series will compete with Samsung Galaxy M31s. It has a 6.5-inch Full HD Plus Infinity Display. For performance, this phone has Samsung Exynos 9611 processor, which is equipped with 2.3 GHz clock speed. This new phone has a 6000mAh battery which is equipped with fast charging. Fast charger of 25W is also available with this phone. This phone is very special for photography enthusiasts. It has a setup of four cameras in which one is 64 megapixel camera, second is 12 megapixel ultra wide lens, third is 5 megapixel depth and fourth is also 5 megapixel macro lens. At the same time, this phone has a 32-megapixel front camera for selfie. This phone gives the freedom to shoot 4K video records. The price of this phone is Rs 19,499.

