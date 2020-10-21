The company has rolled out the latest update for Realme 7 Pro smartphone. According to the changelog, the phone’s exposure, color shifting have been improved in this update. The new firmware also optimizes the dynamic range of the front and rear cameras. The problem of screen dimming has also been fixed after the fingerprint lock coming in the phone. Apart from this, the company has also fixed some of the problems faced in the fast charging of the phone. The security pat of October 2020 is also being given in the update.The update of Reality 7 Pro has been released with version number RMX2170PU_11_A.17. The company is rolling out this update in batches. In the coming days it will reach all devices. Users can also check this update by going to the software section given in the settings option of the phone.

Specifications of Reality 7 Pro

The phone has a 6.4-inch full HD + display with 1080×2400 pixel resolution. The aspect ratio of this phone with in-display fingerprint sensor is 20: 9. Reality 7 Pro comes in up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage option. As a processor, this phone has Snapdragon 720G chipset.

The quad rear camera setup has been given in the phone for photography. It has an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfie, you will get 32 ​​megapixel camera in this phone.

To power the phone, it has a 4500mAh battery, which supports 65 Watt fast charging. The phone works on the Realme UI based on Android 10 OS. For connectivity, this phone also has Wi-Fi 802.11a / c, Bluetooth 5.1, Type-C port with GPS.

