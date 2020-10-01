C.Chinese manufacturers are now flooding the smartphone market: How “Computer Bild” reported recently, Following the pioneer Huawei, other manufacturers from the Far East are now also sensing the chance of success outside their home country. Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi are knocking out smartphones in all price ranges and are setting up company locations in Germany, among other things.

Realme also mixes in here and there and preferably everywhere: In India the manufacturer is already among the five most popular brands, in Spain it is even the second most popular. Now it should also go to Germany.

The prices are aggressively low, the line-up is wide: The Realme C3 is aimed at beginners with simple equipment, the X50 Pro is a technical heavyweight with 5G and the latest Snapdragon processor.

The 6 series is positioned between the two extremes, which means: moderate hardware at moderate prices. “Computer picture“Examines what the Realme 6 is good for in an extensive laboratory test.

Realme 6: stylish design, no OLED display

The Realme 6 sits comfortably in the hand with its rounded back. The plastic case doesn’t look as high quality as the glass back of one Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and also collects scratches more quickly – plastic usually withstands falls better than glass.

The reflective back shows a nice gradient and is kept minimalist. The fingerprint sensor is located in the housing frame on the right-hand side and is therefore easily accessible – the user does not have to scan the back and touch the camera lenses.

The fingerprint sensor is attached to the side – and therefore much easier to reach than on the back Source: Computer Bild

The display effectively fills the front with 90.5 percent. The so-called punchhole houses the front camera and replaces the annoying notch. The display measures 6.5 inches diagonally and is home to 2400×1080 pixels – quite a lot. With 405 pixels per inch, the display has a very sharp resolution.

Strong extra: The screen runs at a refresh rate of 90 Hertz (i.e. 90 frames per second). The feature for smooth moving image playback is otherwise only found in high-priced devices like the Motorola Edge – 60 Hertz are normal.

So that the plus in Hertz does not consume too much energy reserves, the system only activates the function for useful applications, for example gaming. If you want, you can also run the device permanently at 60 or 90 Hertz.

On the underside, next to the loudspeaker, there is a connection for USB type C and a jack socket for headphones Source: Computer Bild

The color reproduction (94.1 percent) is okay, the contrasts are somewhat weak (1423: 1). The display brightness should also be higher than the dim 475 candelas per square meter. The roughly equally cheap Oppo A91 shows the nicer picture thanks to the OLED panel – despite the slightly lower resolution (408 pixels per inch).

Fast-paced Realme 6 for gamers

The mid-range processor is supported by 8 gigabytes (GB) of RAM in our test device (a version with 4 GB is also available). The Helio G90T from Mediatek clocks on eight cores with 2.05 gigahertz, the graphics accelerator on four cores with 800 megahertz.

This means that the Realme 6 should be specifically suitable for games. The processing unit delivered decent in the benchmarks and outperformed competitors like that Galaxy M31 from Samsung and the Oppo A91 by lengths. Graphically complex games like “Call of Duty Mobile” run smoothly even on very high detail settings.

Shoots forwards: The Realme 6 offers a lot of computing power in this price range and makes it possible to play graphics crackers on high detail settings Source: Computer Bild

The operating speed also benefits from the performance of the Helio G90T. The system runs quickly, loading times are short, and switching between applications is quick. In the laboratory test, the Realme 6 therefore secured the position as one of the fastest smartphones under 200 euros.

The internal memory is 128 GB and can be accessed via MicroSD card expand (up to 256 GB). In the mobile network, the Realme 6 speeds with 600 megabits per second, in the WLAN with an average of 433 megabits per second.

Main camera with 64 megapixels

Realme uses a 64 megapixel (MP) sensor from Samsung as the main camera. In this price range, such high resolutions and a brand camera are rather rare. As with Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Of the 64 MP, only 16 megapixels land in the photo: four pixels merge into one. This should ensure more light sensitivity and a clear image, especially in low-light environments.

In the laboratory test, the photos were well received in daylight and showed many details and natural colors. When there was very little light, the camera’s lack of light took its toll, as is usual with cheap cell phones: image noise appeared, plasticity and sharpness decreased. Nevertheless, the Realme 6 shows an exceptionally good photo quality for this price range.

No reason to pull a long face. With an effective 16 megapixels, the photos are sharp enough Source: Computer Bild

The second camera with its ultra wide angle allows a field of view of 119 degrees – but the resolution of 8 MP is clearly too low. There is a lack of details, sharpness and a clean resolution here. The same applies to the third lens: ultra-macro mode sounds great as a catchphrase, but with a resolution of only 2 MP, close-up shots don’t look good.

The fourth camera is used for the color filter and is intended, in particular, to increase contrasts. In portrait mode, the addition for shots with retro charm or in black and white is a real asset.

Videos are only possible in full HD. The selfie camera has a resolution of 16 MP. The detailed photos can also be seen here.

The Realme 6’s battery runs out quickly, but also quickly full

According to the manufacturer, the energy storage device has a maximum capacity of 4300 mAh. The Realme 6 did not last long in the intensive laboratory test, which includes realistic user scenarios such as games, surfing, sending emails, making calls and texting: Seven hours and 33 minutes are simply not enough for mid-range or entry-level smartphones. The fast processor just takes its toll.

Colored connections and turbocharger called “Vooc”. Yes, the fast charging technology comes from Oppo Source: Computer Bild

If you have to recharge after or during excessive hours of play, you can do so using the 30 watt power adapter supplied – the tank is completely full in just one hour and 20 minutes. If demanding games are running at the same time, according to the manufacturer, 55 percent should still be possible in the same time. Wireless charging is not supported.

Probably the biggest weakness of the otherwise suitable display: Little can be seen in strong sunlight, the maximum screen brightness is too low Source: Computer Bild

Conclusion: There are always technical weaknesses in the price range. Manufacturers are well advised to rely on certain strengths to compensate for them. The Realme 6 focuses on gaming suitability. The high-resolution 90 Hertz display and the efficient processor make the smartphone the first choice in this price range for all playful people.

The battery doesn’t last forever, but it can be charged very quickly. In return, the user does without a stylish glass housing, an OLED panel and a fingerprint sensor under the screen – all extras that can now also be found in the price range from 200 euros.

This is a good alternative Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro represent. It’s not that fast, but the battery lasts a lot longer. Instead of plastic, there is a chic glass back – but the otherwise attractive display lacks the high refresh rate.

If you don’t care, you can save a few euros here. Casual gamers should prefer the Realme 6.

Price, colors, availability

Realme has been taking off in Germany since April 2020, presenting a whole range of devices. In addition to the Realme 6, there is a slimmed-down (Realme 6i) and a stronger version (Realme 6 Pro). The Realme 6 itself is available in various memory and memory combinations: The cheapest version includes 4 GB of working memory (RAM) and 64 GB of internal memory for 229.90 euros.

More memory (128 GB with 4 GB RAM) is available for 269.90. The variant tested here (128 GB of memory and 8 GB of RAM) costs 299.90 euros at market launch. Comet White and Comet Blue are available as colors.