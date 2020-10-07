Realme has launched several products in India on Wednesday, including smartphones, smart TVs, smart cameras, sound bar systems, electric toothbrushes, realme smart plugs, selfie tripods and ear buds. Reality has launched a 55-inch SLED 4K TV in the Indian market, priced at Rs 42,999. This Smart TV of Reality has narrow bezels, metal stand as well as cinematic display, which supports 4K video streaming. The display area of ​​this TV is about 64%.

What is special in Reality’s new smart TV

This TV of Reality is Android based, which has a MediaTek processor. Reality Smart TV also has 16 GB of storage capacity, in which you can enjoy full on entertainment by downloading other important apps including Netflix, Prime Video. The bottom of the Reality SLED 4K Smart TV has 4 speakers, which claims better sound quality. Realme has also launched a 100 watt sound bar system along with smart TV, which costs Rs 6,999. It can be connected to a TV or other music system with the help of Bluetooth.

The price of this television of Realme is Rs 42,999.

Realme Smart Cam

On Wednesday, Realme launched the Realme Smartcam 360, entering the home security segment at the mega launch event. Reality Smartcam has been launched for Rs 2,999. Launched with 360 degree HD video capturing and night vision mode, this device has claimed 24/7 protection. Realme is trying to give a tough competition to other companies’ smartcams.

Realme Electric Toothbrush

Realme launched Smartphone, Smart TV, Smart Camera 360 as well as N1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, which has been priced at Rs 799. A toothbrush equipped with a high frequency sonic meter has claimed to kill 99.9% of bacteria. If realme is to be believed, once full charge, this toothbrush can be used for more than 130 days i.e. 4 months.

Realty Smartcam and Smartplug features tremendous

Realme smart plug and selfie tripod

Realme also launched products like Realme Smart Plug and Selfie Tripod in the Indian market on Wednesday 7 October. While the price of Reality Smart Plug has been kept at Rs 799, the Reality Selfie Tripod is priced at Rs 1,199. Realme has launched these products targeting the need of youth, taking special care of quality and lasting. Realme is trying to give a tough competition to Xiaomi in the Indian market.