Realme returns to the load with his realme 14 pro 5G that he has presented within the framework of the MWC, a terminal that seeks to make a place in the fierce competition of the mid -range. And it does not lack interesting arguments, a striking design, a camera with periscopic zoom, something unusual in the mid -range, and a long -term battery.

At first glance, Realme 15 pro+ looks like a more premium device than it really is. The brand has chosen to maintain a clean and modern aesthetic, with a thin 8 mm body and a weight of just 194 grams.

One of the most curious details is the finish of the Pearl White version, which incorporates a cold sensitive effect, changing color according to temperature. A good visual trick for those who want a mobile personality. There is also a variant in Suede Gray, with vegan leather finish, which avoids traces and offers a better grip.

A very resistant terminal

Beyond the design, Realme has taken special care in the resistance of its terminal. The device has IP68/IP69 and Mil-STD-810H certifications, which means that it not only supports water and dust, but also blows and falls. However, the frame is still plastic, which in hand subtracts something from that high -end feeling.









Realme has opted for a 6.83 -inch OLED screen with 1.5K resolution with a maximum brightness of 1500 nits and 120Hz soda, which is summarized in a very good panel on paper. His only detail is that it is not compatible with HDR so if you consume a lot of streaming content, you will notice.

The Realme 15 Pro For daily use, experience will be good, but it is not the fastest in the mid -range.

For Gaming, Realme has integrated the GT Mode, which squeezes its hardware performance and allows you to reach 120FPS in some games. However, in more demanding titles such as Genshin Impact or Call of Duty Mobile, you have to reduce graphic quality to maintain that good fluidity. While internal refrigeration of 6000mm² helps maintain stable performance, it does not reach the efficiency of high -end chips.

For those who seek maximum performance in this segment, options such as the little X7 Pro, which we already analyzed in the ABC, with Dimensity 8400 offer a better power-price relationship.

Great photographic section

Where Realme really wants to differentiate is in the photographic section. While many of their rivals are committed to configurations with little useful sensors, such as a macro, which does not really serve for much, the 15 pro+ incorporates a 3x periscopic zoom with optical stabilization, something that until now was exclusive to the high range, especially that stabilization.

The camera configuration includes a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP periscopic teleobjective with 3X optical zoom, which we already talked about, and an 8MP ultra -wide angle. In good light conditions, the main camera captures images with great detail and well -balanced colors. The portrait mode offers a good blur, without falling into the typical artificial cut of many mobiles in this range.

Teleobjective is the big surprise. It allows to capture details without loss of quality up to 3x and, with the digital zoom, it reaches up to 30x, although here the loss of sharpness is already beginning to be noticed. We have compared it with periscopios from the high range, and Realme 14 pro + defends itself very well.

In scenarios with little light, the night mode improves the quality of the images, although other competition terminals do a better job.

The ultra wide angle, on the other hand, falls short compared to the other sensors. Although it complies, the quality of the images drops quite much with respect to the main chamber and the periscope. This is where Realme has saved.

Autonomy of more than a day

Another of the strengths of Realme 15 Pro+ is its 6000mAh battery, which gives us an autonomy of more than one day, even two. In our tests, you can spend up to 10 hours on the screen on.

The fast charging of 80W Supervooc allows you to recover 50% in just 24 minutes. It is not the fastest on the market, the Redmi Note 14 pro+ reaches 120W, but it is still more than enough. Of course, the charger is not included.

The Realme 15 pro+ arrives with Realme UI 6.0 based on Android 15. The interface is clean and quite fluid, with interesting functions such as “circle to search” that allows you to look for content just surrounding it on the screen, from Google, and Live Alerts, a function similar to the Dynamic Island of the iPhones.

However, the experience is tarnished by the amount of Bloatware. It comes with several pre -installed applications that can be uninstall, but remain annoying. In addition, Realme only promises two years of Android updates, somewhat lower than what brands such as Samsung offer.

Is it worth it?

The Realme 15 Pro+ is a great option in the mid -range, with a long -term battery and a camera with periscopic zoom. The OLED screen and resistance certification also play in their favor. However, there are some absences and improvable points. The lack of HDR support on the screen, the ultra wide angle that is very fair and a processor that is not the most powerful of its range, can make some opt for alternatives such as the little X7 Pro or the Redmi Note 14 pro+.