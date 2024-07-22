Realme is a smart device brand that is known for offering devices with an excellent price-quality ratio. Since 2018, the brand has innovated the market with elegant, powerful designs and advanced specifications at an affordable price.

That’s why on this occasion we have decided to compare two of the most powerful Realme devices. The Realme 12 PRO+ and the Realme GT6, in order to find out which one has the best price-quality ratio.

Realme GT 6

He Realme GT 6, New smartphone from the Chinese brand, stands out for its relationship price-quality. With 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, offers exceptional performance. Its modern design combines advanced glass and metal, creating a unique contrast. The 6.7 inch screen and resolution 2780×1264along with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensures bright and sharp images. Equipped with the processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 3handles demanding tasks with ease.

Its camera system includes a 50MP main lens and advanced night algorithms. The 5500 mAh battery and 120W fast charging ensure long battery life. From $10,733 on Mercado Libre.

Realme 12 Pro+

Realme continues to set trends with its new flagship phone, the Realme 12 Pro+This device stands out for its excellent price-quality ratio. Equipped with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage internal, offers smooth performance and unparalleled multitasking. Its Snapdragon 7S Gen 2 processor handles everyday tasks and demanding games with ease. The 6.7 inch screen With FHD+ resolution and 120Hz it provides sharp images and vibrant colors.

Your battery of 5000mAh guarantees long hours of use, and the 67W fast charging allows for minimal recharging times. With a 50MP main camera, a 64MP telephoto camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, it captures high-quality images. Inspired by luxury watches, its elegant and sophisticated design combines style and functionality. Priced at $8,199 on Amazon (CLICK HERE to learn more).

In terms of value for money, the Realme GT6 might have a slight edge in raw performance, while the Realme 12 Pro+ stands out for its sleek design and photography capabilities. The final choice will depend on the user’s individual priorities, be it power and battery or design and camera.