Since it was founded in 2018 as a spin-off of Oppo, Realme has always been a company whose main objective is to offer smartphones with high technical characteristics at fairly competitive prices.

The market, especially the European one, responded quite well to this positively aggressive policy: with the claim “dare to leap” (or dare to take the leap, challenge conventions, we could say) Realme is the smartphone manufacturing company that has recorded the greatest growth in the Old Continent.

Strengthened by these results, Realme has started a new phase of one's life with this one series 12with a new claim that now is Make it real and the direction of the Chinese company is explicit: to address a purely young and very social audience, through smartphones with interesting technical contents, particularly as regards the photographic sector.

We will have the opportunity to talk about this aspect, but let's start with the presentation of Realme 12 Pro.

Unboxing and contents of Realme 12 Pro

Our realme 12 Pro It comes with the now classic yellow box: inside, as is now customary for Chinese producers, we find a comfortable transparent cover in soft plasticThe pin to remove the SIM, smartphone, manuals and a 67W charger with technology SUPERVOOCwhich reminds us that in our hands there is a member of the family that also includes Oppo And Oneplus.

Design and display

From a purely visual point of view, realme 12 Pro deserves a separate chapter. This is because it is one of the few smartphones capable of standing out from the crowd that offers almost completely uniform and flat designs; if we were to think of a smartphone capable of catching our gaze in classic specialist shop setups, or capable of making us ask “what phone is that?” to a friend of ours, this is most likely the 12 Pro.

Having removed the phone from the package we can see how on the front little has changed compared to the predecessor. Despite a large 6.7″ display which occupies 93% of the phone, rounded edges and a weight of only 190 grams they make realme 12 Pro light and easy to handle if not almost elusive due to that curved screen that many manufacturers are now gradually abandoning.

As already mentioned, it is by turning the Realme 12 Pro that we notice the main differences. What emerges first of all is the bedroom block which betrays the collaboration with the famous French designer Ollivier Saveospecialized in high-end Swiss watchmaking (he has in fact collaborated with Piaget, Breitling and the inevitable Rolex): the 4 rooms are set in a circular block than with the effect sunburst of this blue color, which makes it iridescent depending on how it is hit by the light and the golden ring that encloses it actually resembles a watch.

The rest of the back cover is also interesting, with a golden line that runs across the entirety of our smartphone and once again recalls typical Swiss watchmaking motifs. The other distinctive element is the material that makes up the back of realme 12 Pro or what the manufacturer defines vegan leather (which is essentially a rubberized material) and which gives the entire phone an elegant appearance and a solid grip as well as making the phone immune to dust and fingerprints.

As regards the display, as already mentioned it occupies a large part of the front of the smartphone and is a panel substantially similar to what has already been seen on the previous model; it is a 6.7″ OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate in line with the best-equipped competitors, up to 120 Hz.

It is a fairly high-performance screen, with a good range of colors and a realistic rendering of images, with the only drawback that a brightness between 800 and 950 nits it may make it difficult to read under direct sunlight.

No problem in other situations, with appreciable performance both when playing video games and when streaming multimedia content; what is displayed will be absolutely to our liking.

Performance

One of the few weak points of realme 12 Pro it's the processor, one Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Of Qualcomm: it is an octa-core with 4 A78 processors that operate at 2.2 GHz and another 4 that work at 1.8 GHz.

Mind you, in everyday use the processor is more than sufficient, however we could have dared a little more, considering how the competitors have more up-to-date chipsets.

In any case, since it is a processor that is one year old, it is still more than sufficient to carry on our activities: both during the configuration process, therefore full of downloads, and during the use of titles such as EA FC Mobile or Call of Duty Mobile I did not experience excessive slowdowns or overheating, even during prolonged use of the phone.

So we can believe that a normal user experience in Realme 12 Pro will go smoothly, also considering the software that Realme use on your smartphones. In this specific case we are below Android 14 with realme UI 5.0which if we want is very similar (not to say almost a clone) of ColorOS Of Oppo and of Oxygen OS. It is a version of Android with some customizations, not particularly invasive: in fact we find some pre-installed apps such as an alternative store or a suite that allows us to keep the phone always in order and as responsive as possible.

Realme 12 Pro It has a battery large enough to 5,000 mAh, which should allow us to arrive in the evening without recharging the phone. During one of my typical stress days (which not even an iPhone 15 Pro Max survives) made of Spotifynumerous message exchanges on Whatsapp and the Telegram always active editorial team, in addition to the inevitable visits to social media and some videos on YouTubeI managed to get from 7:00 in the morning until the evening with still 15% of charge remaining.

In any case, with the Realme 12 Pro's 67W charger and technology SUPERVOOC it takes just under 20 minutes to charge the battery to 50% and around 40 minutes for a full charge, so theoretically we should never run dry.

Photographic section

The photographic sector is certainly the flagship of this Realme 12 Prostarting from the main bedroom which is one IMX882 Of 50MP Sony with OIS support. It is a lens with a 1/2″ sensor with a focal length of 26mm, capable of capturing ambient light satisfactorily, providing good quality shots both in broad daylight and in low light conditions with vivid and realistic colors. The overall effect is very good, close to the top of the range, thanks also to the intervention of the AI ​​and the use of NightEye Engine and Light Fusion Engine able to capture as much light as possible in the scene for the first case and to increase the brightness enough to bring out all the details of the photos for the second option.

In Realme 12 Pro we then find a lens dedicated to zoom, one of which is 32 MP which allows a 2x optical zoom and a further 4x defined Lossless which allow us to zoom progressively on the same scene with a decidedly good final effect, albeit with a bit of noise.

On the photo side, the work done by Realme this is why Realme 12 Pro is absolutely relevant, with numerous options for photos that go beyond point and shoot: one of the most interesting functions, but not the only one, is the one that in the Street it allows us to click on a subject on the screen thus enabling an automatic zoom that follows what we indicate.

Also inevitable in this case is the now apparently indispensable 10x filter which allows, again with AI interpolation, to take the now classic photos of the Moon.

The video mode also holds some surprises, thanks to the collaboration with Claudio Mirandaphotography director Oscar Prize For Life of Pi3 exclusive filters inspired by 3 of his different works have been created intact.

It's about the filter Voyageinspired precisely by Life of Piof the filter Memory which takes inspiration from The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and finally Mavericks which is obviously inspired by Top Gun: Maverick. These three filters should be used depending on whether we want to add higher contrasts to our images (Travel), colder tones (Memory) or focus on a more dynamic and sound-rich scene.

However, it must be said that, beyond an attractive presentation, the final result is not particularly revolutionary compared to what we have seen elsewhere. Finally, a front camera completes everything 16MP which allows you to take good quality selfies, as long as there is sufficient lighting.

Price

Realme 12 Pro it is sold for €449.99 with a promotional price of €399.99.