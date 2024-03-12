The Realme 12 Pro+ represents the evolution of its predecessor, the Realme 11 Pro+, launched in 2023. Although the previous model was considered a good device in the mid-price range, it did not hit the mark due to the average camera performance and software. About seven months later, Realme introduced the Realme 12 Pro+ on the market, aiming to solve one of the two main problems, the camera, also adding IP65 protection and HDR capabilities. Thanks to these improvements and with a promotional price of under 500 euros (499.99 euros in the 8+256GB version: on launch promotion at 399.99 euros from 20 to 25 March. 549 euros in the 12+512GB version: on promotion launch at 499.99 euros from 14 to 31 March), the Realme 12 Pro+ is a smartphone to keep an eye on for exceptional performance at an affordable price.

Realme has maintained a similar design to the previous model, with some changes that make it even more attractive. The vegan leather finish and curved design offer a comfortable grip, and the camera module now features a gold ring reminiscent of luxury watches, and IP65 dust and water resistance ratings, although not class-leading However, it represents an improvement. The 6.7-inch curved AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support ensures pleasant viewing of content. The declared maximum brightness of 950 nits allows for an excellent outdoor use experience.

Equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, the Realme 12 Pro+ handles daily tasks smoothly, without heating up. With 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, multitasking is always fluid and hassle-free. The 5000mAh battery guarantees excellent durability, with screen usage times between 7 and 9 hours. Fast charging support supports 67W and allows charging in very short times. But it's in photos that the new Realme really shines: Realme 12 Pro+ marks a clear improvement in photography, with a three-camera setup that includes a 50MP main sensor, a 64MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an ultra-wide angle from 8MP. The images are natural and detailed, with wonderful portraits and three filters developed in collaboration with director Claudio Miranda.

The Realme 12 Pro+ 5G introduces the innovative Omnifocal Photography System, which features a 120X SuperZoom and offers five lossless zoom levels: 0.6X, 1X, 2X, 3X and 6X. This system ensures users capture sharp, detailed images at any distance. It has set new standards for versatility in smartphone photography. SuperOIS technology and the flagship Sony IMX890 sensor also contribute to the camera's superior performance. As Chase Xu, Vice President of Realme, explains to Adnkronos: “It is the first smartphone in the 800 euro price range to boast a flagship-level periscope camera, a feature usually reserved for high-end models, as observed in the new presentations of produced at MWC. This camera system allows users to capture high-quality enlarged photos without losing detail, elevating the phone's photography capabilities to compete with premium devices.”





Xu also touches on another important topic, that of artificial intelligence: “AI technology is a crucial component of the Realme 12 Pro series, significantly improving both the user experience and photography capabilities. In terms of photography, AI plays a fundamental role in improving camera performance. For example, in the Mastershot Algorithm of the Realme 12 Pro series, we implemented RAW photos for the first time. Furthermore, AI significantly improves photo quality and preserves image details. The series Realme 12 Pro introduces the segment's first Air Gestures feature, which allows users to interact with their phone without physical contact. This contactless interaction is made possible through advanced AI algorithms that detect and interpret hand movements, enabling intuitive actions such as moving, clicking and scrolling in various scenarios, especially useful when your hands are wet. Overall, the integration of AI in the Realme 12 Pro series is designed to make the smartphone experience more intuitive, efficient and enjoyable.”