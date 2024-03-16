Smartphone brand Realme continues to impress in the mobile industry with its latest offering, the Realme 12 PRO+. At the top of the price-quality ratio, this device offers a combination of top-of-the-line features at an affordable price.

The highlights of Realme 12 PRO+ It is its affordable price. Currently available on purchasing platforms such as Amazon and Mercado Libre for around $11,000 pesos, This device offers exceptional value for those seeking the best in mobile technology.

Equipped with an impressive 12GB RAM configuration and up to 512GB storage, the Realme 12 PRO+ provides smooth performance and a hassle-free multitasking experience. This powerful device is powered by a Snapdragon 7S Gen 2 processor, ensuring exceptional performance in any task, be it communication, entertainment or productivity.

One of the highlights of Realme 12 PRO + is its 6.7-inch screen with resolution FHD+ and a refresh rate of 120Hz. This display offers sharp images and vibrant colors, enhancing the user's viewing experience.

In terms of autonomy, the Realme 12 PRO + is equipped with a robust 5000mAh battery with 67W fast chargingensuring efficient charging periods and more hours of uninterrupted use.

For photography enthusiasts, andl Realme 12 PRO + offers a versatile camera system that includes a 64MP telephoto portrait camera, a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. With these features, users can capture perfect portraits and cinematic videos with ease.

With an elegant design that evokes luxury and performance that exceeds expectations, the Realme 12 PRO+ It is presented as an irresistible option for Mexican consumers. Its combination of style, functionality and power makes it a must-have device for those looking for the latest in smartphones.