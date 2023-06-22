Realme has launched its realme 11 Pro series in Italy. Composed of two models, the realme 11 Pro+ 5G and the realme 11 Pro 5G, this series represents a true benchmark for the smartphone industry, thanks to the combination of technical specifications , refined design and customer service that have contributed to a circulation of more than 50 million pieces worldwide and 3 million in Europe. The external design of the realme 11 Pro was curated by Matteo Menotto, and the hand of the former Gucci Prints and Textile Designer has indeed brought excellent results.,This device is decidedly fascinating and the elegant leatherette back panel (with fake stitching ) is a pleasant surprise for a phone in this price range. It’s warm to the touch, offers a good grip, and doesn’t get covered in fingerprints. The version we got to try, Sunrise Beige, takes its inspiration from the buildings in the center of Milan lit up by the morning sun.

The realme 11 Pro+ 5G stands out overwhelmingly for the photographic sector equipped with a 200MP OIS SuperZoom camera that offers a 4× lossless zoom and a high-quality photographic experience that does the job very well while managing to keep the details sharp. The camera employs a 1/1.4-inch Samsung ISOCELL HP3 SuperZoom sensor, with a pixel size of 2.24μm and an aperture of f/1.69. Thanks to Tetra2pixel technology, the camera makes the most of the 200MP sensor to guarantee clear images even in low light conditions thanks to ProLight technology which allows a reduction of light points, offering advanced functions such as Super NightScape. -sensor Zoom, which allows you to maintain the same image quality in different focal segments, ensuring a freer composition of the shot, regardless of the distance with an image resolution 242% higher than that of products in the same market range.

The realme 11 Pro+ 5G features the best curved display in the 120Hz segment, thanks to the COP Ultra Packaging, which offers a full screen view and an easy grip of the device. The screen is a 6.7-inch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 2412 x 1080 resolution and 2160Hz PWM dimming to reduce flicker and offers optimal viewing for videos. The curvature on the sides and the very small lower frame contribute to the elegance and value of the phone. The screen is bright enough, and only under very strong sunlight it becomes moderately difficult to be able to visualize what is happening on the phone. Furthermore, it is quite resistant thanks to the double reinforced glass on both the front and the back even if there are no IP certifications. The aforementioned absence necessarily calls for greater caution in daily use, also through the use of the transparent case present in the package.

Another mention of merit certainly goes to the audio quality on the realme 11 Pro +. Calls are clear and crisp, with excellent ambient noise reduction, making communication pleasant even in noisy environments. Also, the device performs very well when it comes to media playback. Watching movies and TV series on the main streaming platforms, such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, the audio is clean, with good levels of detail and an acceptable dynamic range. This makes for an immersive and satisfying viewing experience, especially when pairing the audio capabilities with the high-quality AMOLED display. However, for an even better audio experience, the use of headphones or external speakers may be recommended to fully enjoy your favorite content.

The collaboration with MediaTek also comes with the implementation of the Dimensity 7050 processor with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage space. For everything but maybe the avid mobile gamer, it offers solid performance and handles regular apps, social networking, calls and video just fine. The battery has a good 5,000mAh capacity and supports 100W wired charging, but the phone lacks wireless charging. It is not an essential feature also because with wired charging the battery reaches full charge in just under 30 minutes so as to always be ready to go out in a short time. Compared to previous models, the realme 11 Pro offers significant improvements not only in performance and in technology, but also in design. For those concerned about the fragility of the curved display, realme is offering a free screen replacement from 20 June 2023 to 19 July 2023. This is just one of the many ways realme is revolutionizing the smartphone industry by offering customers a high quality user experience at an affordable price. realme 11 Pro+ 5G with 12GB+512GB will be available at a price of €519.99 with an introductory offer at €469.99, realme 11 Pro 5G will be available in two variants, with 8GB+256GB priced at €399.99 with an offer launch at €369.99, with 8GB+128GB priced at €379.99. Both models are available in Sunrise Beige and Astral Black.