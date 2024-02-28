He Realme 11 Pro 5G 256GB smart phonewith 100 MP ProLight OIS IA camera, 6.7-inch 120Hz curved double-reinforced glass display, dual Dolby Atmos speakers and 67W SUPERVOOC charging for the 5000mAh battery is in SALE on Amazon Mexico where it has a list price of $5,799 pesos less a 10% DISCOUNT which gives a promotional cost of $5,219.10 Mexican pesos. The cell phone, which has a lower price on Amazon than at Bodega Aurrerá and Walmart Online, has a payment option in up to 24 monthly payments with a financing cost that is specified below as well as its characteristics.

On the websites of Bodega Aurrerá and Walmart México the smartphone Realme 11 Pro 5G 256GB + 8GB RAM and 6.7-inch curved vision screen has a similar price of $7,999 pesos, however at the moment the product appears out of stock on both sites. In Amazon Mexico The cell phone with a 100 MP camera and fast charging has a list price of $5,799 less the 10% discount staying in $5,219.10 Mexican pesos giving CLICK HERE. On Amazon, the black cell phone provides a payment method with a financing cost, so the mobile phone model is CHEAPER in cash on Amazon than if it were on the Bodega Aurrerá and Walmart websites.





Features of the Realme 11 Pro 5G black 256GB cell phone on SALE on Amazon.

– Android 13.0 operating system.

– 256GB memory + 8GB RAM.

– Bluetooth and Wifi compatible connectivity.

– Double reinforced glass 120Hz Curved Vision Display.

– 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 1080×2412 pixel resolution.

– 100MP OIS ProLight Camera.

– Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset.

– Advanced TSMC processor.

– Battery capacity of 5000mAh.

How much does the Realme 11 Pro 5G black 256GB cell phone cost with DISCOUNT on Amazon and payment methods?

In Amazon Mexico The Realme 11 Pro 5G cell phone in black color, with a 6.7-inch curved screen, 100 MP AI camera, 67 W charging, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, has a 10% DISCOUNT that is subtracted from the original price of $5,799 pesos so you would pay $5,219.10 pesos in cash. This promotion does not apply to MSI, but it does provide up to 24-month payment with an extra financing charge. Below is a detail of how the monthly payments are.

TERM PAYMENT PER MONTH FINANCING COST TOTAL TO PAY 24 months $306.18* pesos $2,129.39 $7,348.49 18 months $378.38* $1,591.83 $6,810.93 12 months $529.73* $1,137.76 $6,356.86 9 months $677.32* $876.81 $6,095.91 6 months $976.84* $641.95 $5,861.05 3 months $1,877.13* $412.31 $5,631.41

