Realme has released more details about its upcoming product, the realme 11 5G, which will officially launch on October 25. First in the mid-range, the smartphone is equipped with the Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor with a resolution of up to 108MP and a large sensor of 1/1.67 inches. The new smartphone is able to offer sharper images so that users can tell their daily lives through this camera, capturing every detail. Furthermore, the realme 11 5G features the same in-sensor zoom technology found in the realme 11 Pro series, which supports 3x lossless zoom-in mode, giving users a new perspective in mobile photography. Also when it comes to charging speed, the Realme 11 5G leads the competition with a rarity in the segment: 67W SuperVooc charging, which has significantly improved the speed from the traditional 33W to 67W. Thanks to this configuration, the realme 11 5G is able to charge its long-lasting 5000 mAh battery to 50% in 17 minutes.