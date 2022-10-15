United States.- Have the challenges of social networks already gone too far? In recent weeks there have been extremely worrying cases of people, especially minors, who have put their lives at risk for viral challengesand one more case of these is the one carried out by a woman who decided to eat from her cat’s dirty litter box.

In recent times, especially in Mexico, intoxicated infants have resulted from consuming different harmful substances as part of challenges that they watch on virtual platforms. However, the video that has become popular in recent hours not only endangers the life of the protagonist, but is also quite disgusting.

In the clip that was shared on different social networks you can see how, literally, a young woman eats the fecal matter of her kittenwho is next to her and looks dumbfounded at the scene.

At the beginning of the recording, a woman can be seen cleaning her michi’s litter box, which, by the way, looks quite neglected and, therefore, full of fecal matter from her pet.

However, the worst comes next, because, unexpectedly, the young woman takes the shovel to clean the sandbox and, taking out a good amount of fecesproceeds to eat the dirty sand.

Before the shocking scene, the pussycat prefers to run away from there so as not to see how his owner eats his waste, however, in reality what the woman is eating is, neither more nor less, a cake in the form of excrement.

That’s right, the peculiar pastry chef made the decision, who knows for what reason, to prepare a vanilla cake, which he then pulverized to give it the texture of sand. Then, he did the same with some cookies of the same flavor and chocolate flavor, in order to get the gray texture of the sand.

As if that weren’t enough, to make the dessert even more realistic, the woman, along with her partner, they bought chocolates with the aim of shaping it into cat poop with their hands. As a final result, the cake, although it looks unpleasant, surely tastes very good.