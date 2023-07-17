The reason is actually very logical that TomTom sells more navigation systems.

TomTom, aren’t those navigation systems that we had en masse on our windscreen during prehistoric times? Yes that’s right. With the advent of the smartphone, such devices have disappeared en masse. Occasionally you see a lost Dutchman with a caravan and a TomTom stuck on his window, but that’s it.

That does not mean that they are sticking to one another at TomTom. The company is running a good turnover. Those private sales were once a small part of the total turnover. The company is making good strides, especially in the professional field.

After a dip due to corona, car production is back at full speed. And various car manufacturers such as Volkswagen, Renault, Hyundai and Peugeot purchase the built-in navigation system from TomTom.

In the first six months of 2023, TomTom saw turnover increase by 14 percent to more than 297 million euros. The company therefore expects a higher turnover for this year. It is aiming for a turnover of 540 to 580 million euros. For comparison, in 2022 TomTom had to be satisfied with a turnover of 536 million euros.

The company desperately needs an increase in turnover. Despite the good result, TomTom is still making a loss. In the first six months of 2023, the loss amounted to 1.5 million euros.

