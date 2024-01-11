We are not eager for more electric crossovers, but this Abarth is secretly interesting.

The model range of Abarth has always been very clear. That is no different at the moment, because they only have one model on offer in Europe: the Abarth 500th. However, there is a second Abarth on the way, which we now get a taste of.

Stellantis Motorsport

Unlike the Abarth 500e, the newcomer was developed with the help of Stellantis Motorsport. This department is responsible for all racing activities within Stellantis (including WRC, WEC and Formula E). And now they are also going to interfere with street cars.

Abarth 600e

Abarth does not mention a name in the press release, but it is easy to guess based on the photos. It is an Abarth version of the Fiat 600e. So it is a crossover, even though the car in the photos could also pass for a hatchback.

Assets

Abarth is already revealing the power: the hot 600e will have 240 hp, making it the most powerful Abarth ever. Now that doesn't say much, because Abarth's oeuvre mainly consists of small and light cars that don't need much power. A Fiat 600e weighs over 1,400 kg, so you simply need a bit more power.

By the way, a 600e is not much heavier than a 500e, while the Abarth 600e does have considerably more power. The Abarth 500e only has 155 hp. So you can count on the Abarth 600e to be a lot faster, despite the extra kilos.

Perfo platform

The Abarth 600e should not only be faster than the Abarth 500e, but also sportier. This car is on a new version of the eCMP platform, called the 'Perfo-eCMP platform'. So this has been developed in collaboration with Stellantis Motorsport.

With the Perfo platform, the Abarth 600e has a sporty suspension and a special limited-slip differential. This car also gets larger brake discs and newly developed tires.

Nice electric crossover?

'Sporty' EVs often rely solely on more power, but Abarth seems to have done a better job in this case. So we are curious. Maybe it's possible after all, a nice electric crossover…

Unfortunately, it is not yet stated when the Abarth 600e will make its appearance. So we just have to wait patiently.

