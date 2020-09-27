The health status of the DPRK leader Kim Jong-un has been a mystery for six months. In the spring, rumors spread that he had died suddenly. Then Kim Jong-un appeared in public as if nothing had happened. And disappeared again. This gave rise to new assumptions – the leader of North Korea is seriously ill. The DPRK is a state closed from the outside world. It is not possible to check any information. European, American, Japanese media and officials have to rely mainly on information received through the channels of dissidents and defectors when talking about events in North Korea. Throughout the summer, they reported that the role of Kim Jong-un’s younger sister Kim Yeo-jung has dramatically increased in Pyongyang. Then at the end of August, rumors suddenly surfaced that she had been executed! They were not confirmed. It all made the French newspaper Le Figaro conduct your own analysis of the situation in Pyongyang. FACTS have prepared a translation of this interesting publication full of political intrigue.

“The rise of Kim Jong-un’s younger sister, with whom he spent his childhood overseas, marks a new distribution of roles at the pinnacle of the North Korean regime. And revives rumors about the health of the “supreme leader”, who appears less and less in public.

Shattered glass, a building that folds like a house of cards, a column of black smoke rising above it, clearly visible on either side of the barbed wire demarcation line. This massive explosion, worthy of being included in a disaster film, was carefully filmed by North Korean propaganda in border Kaesong on June 16. The blast turned to dust two years of fragile efforts to get closer to the enemy brother South Korea. An effort that allowed “Supreme Leader” Kim Jong-un to shake hands with Donald Trump during a historic meeting in Singapore on nuclear disarmament.

“Soon a useless inter-Korean liaison office will collapse in a tragic episode …” warned “Comrade Kim Yeo-jung”, the younger sister of the 36-year-old dictator, highlighted by the only communist dynasty on the planet, a few days before the incident. And with a snap of her fingers, the 32-year-old woman fulfilled her threat by destroying a building in Kaesong that symbolized the relaxation of tensions, thus signaling a new escalation in relations with Seoul.

Younger sister of the Korean dictator Kim Yeo-jung

The brilliantly orchestrated blast drew a storm of hot accolades in the Pyongyang press, a message usually intended for the “Supreme Leader,” who has been surprisingly quiet in recent months. Now all the propaganda is about the impressive rise of Kim Yeo-jung, who was nominated to the Politburo in April. This orbiting movement is fueling political speculation, as Marshal has drastically cut back on his public appearances this year, fueling rumors of his own perceived health condition. “It is not typical for the regime to flaunt a non-leader figure in this way,” said Lee Minyeon, a former US government analyst for Seoul. In the ultra-pyramidal Stalinist system, the figure of the ubiquitous ruler usually unconditionally dominates propaganda, relying on a personality cult imbued with religiosity. The last daughter of the late “Dear Leader” Kim Jong Il, “Princess”, is a member of the clan, but no woman before her has been honored with such a clear presence in a culture with roots of Confucianism, machismo and militarism.

Today, Kim Yeo-jung is experiencing a stunning return to the stage after a mysterious sunset lasting nearly a year following the failed nuclear summit in Hanoi in February 2019. It looks like she paid in full for the wrath of Kim Jong-un, who felt humiliated in the Vietnamese capital by the way Trump behaved there. In April, she was re-nominated for membership in the Politburo. This happened at a time when rumors about her brother’s poor health were circulating on the Internet amid the growing coronavirus pandemic. Daily NK, a site run by fugitives from North Korea, even claimed that Kim Jong-un had complex heart surgery. But then he reappeared in public on May 2, smiling broadly after a three-week absence.

Highlighting Kim Yeo-jung does not mean weakening the power of the “Supreme Leader”, but rather a new distribution of roles in the Kim clan, experts in Seoul say. “Kim Jong-un still retains his absolute power, but he is delegating more and more responsibilities to Kim Yeo-jung in order to relieve the pressure on himself,” said South Korean parliamentarians, briefed by South Korea’s intelligence services (NIS).

“Kim Yeo-jung is the regime’s real second man,” said Cheong Seong Chang, an expert at the Sejong Institute, who believes she is involved in strategic decision-making. The younger sister, who was brought up as a teenager with her brother in secret on the outskirts of Bern in Switzerland under an assumed name, enjoys the attention and trust of the “Marshal”. They are united by the experience of life abroad and the early death of a dancer mother who had scandalous Japanese roots. Her relatively modest position as “Deputy Director of the United Front of the Labor Party,” a propaganda body, masks Kim Yeo-jung’s pivotal role at the apex of the opaque regime founded by her great grandfather, Kim Il Sung. Her dynastic lineage is combined with a timely marriage union, as she is reportedly married to the son of Choi Ryong Hae, chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly, according to South Korean press reports. This is a very influential official who officially occupies the second post in the hierarchy of the regime after the “Supreme Leader” himself.

Kim Yeo-jung’s growing role in the diplomatic arena serves tactical purposes. Kim Jong-un has learned from two years of negotiations marked by risky summits with Trump and Moon. “Kim is delegating Yeo Jung to deal with the US and South Korea in order to protect himself. He realized how complicated these matters are, and wished to have an interlocutor who could tell him the truth in the face, ”Cheong said. The young leader, humiliated in Hanoi, where he met with the intractable Trump, realized the danger of being on the front lines and therefore pushed his sister forward to take the blows. Thus, he saved for himself precious room for maneuver in negotiations and took care of his impeccable image before the population. “Princess” Yeo Jeong takes on the role of the “die hard”, angrily denouncing the “imperialists from Seoul,” while her older brother in the shadows maintains a personal relationship with his American counterpart. “Her mission is to play the ‘bad guy role’ by letting the leader act as a moderator,” Cheong explains. And the dictator is thoroughly maintaining correspondence with Trump, despite the deadlock in the nuclear negotiations, as detailed in Bob Woodward’s book “Rage”. The Pyongyang boss is awaiting the results of the US presidential election in the hope of re-electing his “friend” Trump, who has offered him international status, which no North Korean leader has been able to achieve from the first world power.

We are dealing with a role reversal in a shadow theater in Pyongyang. In 2018, at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in South Korea, it was Kim Yeo-jung who extended the olive branch of the world. Then she publicly played the role of a devoted secretary, holding out with deliberate respect to her older brother a pen to sign the document at the summit with Moon Jae-in, the president of South Korea. A young woman in a dark, strict skirt with her hair pulled into a knot surrounded herself with a wall of silence. She looked like a shadowy manager who didn’t want to draw attention to herself. Today she spearheads a campaign of accusations against the “South Korean enemy”, calling Seoul “imbecile” in articles triumphantly published by the Pyongyang press, faithfully fulfilling the role assigned to her by “Marshal”.

Kim Jong-un is still firmly in power. He chaired a Politburo meeting on August 26, which was dedicated to the fight against coronavirus and the damage caused to the republic by powerful typhoons. His younger sister was suspiciously absent. Cheong explains this by a secret agreement between brother and sister. They were forced to take tough preventive measures in the face of an epidemic threat. Kim Jong-un is a heavy smoker, suffers from diabetes mellitus and has difficulty breathing. All this makes him prone to pneumonia. “His general state of health is not very good, but not enough to seriously hinder him from running the country,” Cheong said.

Uncertainty over the state of health of the “Supreme Leader” is fueling speculation about a possible plan to transfer power to a successor. Kim Yeo-jung is seen as the central figure. The press in Seoul has portrayed The Princess as the successor and potential heiress since the unexpected disappearance of the 36-year-old Marshal.

The reason for this is also that the children of the “Supreme Leader” are still too young. “They have no other applicants. Kim Yeo Jung will naturally take the place of his brother, ”said Go Mung Hoon, a researcher at the Asan Institute for Policy Research. She has already outshone her other older brother. Kim Jong Chol has been in the shadows for many years, since Kim Jong Il personally excluded him from the list of heirs, accusing him of lack of determination and firmness. This hormone-disturbed Eric Clapton fan works in the propaganda apparatus without even trying to compete with his brother and sister.

However, the regime’s machismo traditions diminish the woman’s chances of continuing the “bloodline of the sacred mountain Paektu,” founded by her grandfather Kim Il Sung. The fate of the “Princess” will rather play the role of “regent”. Her mission will be to hold the reins of government until the coming of age of the next male heir. “Kim Jong-un wants his son to be the successor, and he expects Kim Yo-jung to take care of him until then,” Cheong said. They say that the boy is about ten years old, and even foreign intelligence services do not know his name. In the event of the untimely disappearance of Marshal, the fourth of the Kims will have to rely on his Aunt Yeo Jung to ascend the throne of nuclear dictatorship. “

Translated by Igor KOZLOV, “FACTS” (original by Sébastien Falletti / Le Figaro)

See also: Shrouded in mystery: what is known about the wife and children of Kim Jong-un (photo)

110

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter