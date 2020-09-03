After only six months, RB Leipzig could double the 20 million euros paid in winter for Dani Olmo to Dinamo Zagreb in a sale: Real Madrid is very interested in the offensive player and would be willing to pay around 40 million euros.
Dani Olmo is one of the young hopes of the Spanish national team. The 22-year-old, who only moved to RB Leipzig in winter for around 21 million euros, is set to become an important pillar of the awesome Furia Roja in the future. Fittingly, he could also play in the Spanish league very soon: The image reports of interest from Real Madrid.
According to the tabloid, Real coach Zinedine Zidane Olmo should want to sign. The youngster could play an important and promising role in his offensive. Although no offer has yet been received in Leipzig, so the interest is not yet concrete – but the royal should be ready to pay around 40 million euros in transfer. A payment through which RB could immediately make a profit of around 20 million euros in just half a season.
Even if the clear plan is to keep Olmo, the management of the Bundesliga club could start pondering with such a high offer – only rarely does a club get the opportunity to make such a profit in such a short time and so easily. Since it is expected that, after twelve of sixteen possible league appearances, he will also play a central role for the Saxons in the truest sense of the word, sports director Markus Krösche will not hesitate. The temptation shouldn’t be too small, however.
Olmo’s advisor also commented on Madrid’s alleged plan, but remained – as usual in business – very diplomatic (via image): “I can neither confirm nor deny anything. Who knows what will happen in ten days. One thing is certain: Dani feels very comfortable in Leipzig.”
After Timo Werner and Patrik Schick’s physically painful departures, the third place in the table of the past season cannot actually afford to lose another offensive (perspective) player. Should Real really make such a large offer, Leipzig will want to resist the temptation – whether they can too will be an exciting question.
