Psychologist Thijs Launspach is a stress expert and author of the book Breeding pressure † He marvels at modern working and gives tips every week for more happiness and less stress at work. Today: a bad day

I recently had one of those. A morning when I already knew when I opened my eyes: this isn’t going to be him today. Lack of energy, loss of motivation and feeling down to my bones: no sense today. Although it could have been a good day on paper, my body and head sounded a loud and clear ‘meh’.

No reason to panic, of course. Everyone has a day when he or she prefers to call in sick to lie on the couch and watch Netflix – if they claim otherwise, they are lying. Those people who claim that their work is so much fun that they would whistle if they weren't being paid for it, and who are bursting with happiness at work every day, I don't trust them at all.

Once in a while a bad day is pretty annoying, but not a big problem. Anyway, if you’re having such a bad day, that’s of course not much use. What does help? The following tips sometimes help me through the day in such a case:

1. Encourage yourself. No, it’s not the end of the world and you’re not pathetic (although you may feel a little like that). But speaking kindly to yourself has never made anyone worse. So gosh, that you climbed out of bed is worth a compliment today.

2. Negotiate with yourself. Okay, you don’t feel like it and you have a lot to do today. Perhaps you can find a middle ground: for example, persevere this morning and let something slip this afternoon so that you have less on the program. Make a compromise with yourself – do what really needs to be done, and give in to the other things.



Not everything will work today, but you do what you can, and that should be enough for once

3. Reward yourself. Now is a good time to promise yourself a reward: if you manage to make it today despite the reluctance, you can buy yourself that beautiful bag (or that bottle of whiskey).

4. Turn on social support. You don’t have to do it alone. Call that always understanding friend, or that friend who can verbally kick your ass. And on their next bad day they call you.

5. Be patient with yourself. Not everything will work today, but you do what you can, and that should suffice for once. Moreover: after today it can only get better!

Thijs Launspach is a psychologist and stress expert. He wrote the books Fokking Druk (2018), Working with millennials (2019) and Werk kan uit (2020) about this.





