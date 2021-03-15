The “Make a Wish” Foundation, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, “Sehha,” made the wish of the 14-year-old Emirati girl, “Shama,” to work as a doctor for a full day in Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, one of the establishments of the “SEHA” company, on the occasion of Children’s Day Emirati.

A number of doctors working in Sheikh Khalifa Medical City and the staff of the “Make a Wish” Foundation received the child Shamma with her family, coming from Al Ain, with all precautionary measures being followed. Patients virtually to know their cases and contribute to providing them with remote consultations.

The child Shamma received a certificate of appreciation for her one-day work as a doctor.

Mr. Hani Al-Zubaidi, CEO of “Achieve a Wish” Foundation, expressed his thanks and gratitude to the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” and to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City administration and the doctors working there for their help in achieving that wish. He thanked the medical staff for their sincere and dedication to the lines. Front in the UAE’s battle against the emerging corona virus pandemic, to preserve the health and safety of the UAE society.

For his part, Dr. Tariq Fathy, CEO of SEHA, affirmed on providing high-quality health care to community members and continuing its efforts alongside all institutions to confront the Covid-19 pandemic.