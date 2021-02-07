Ihab Al-Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

Al Dhafra Region Municipality has completed 100% of the rainwater drainage network project on the new swimming beach in Al Mirfa City. An integrated plan for emergencies has been developed in a manner that ensures business continuity and the protection of community members from any effects caused by rain, by addressing the challenges of recurrent soil erosion during rain falling on the beach, finding sustainable solutions, in addition to encouraging investment opportunities on the new swimming beach to make The port city attracts tourists, supports economic growth, and encourages investment, by providing support to business owners, and providing all required services and facilities.

The project aims to enhance the efficiency of managing assets, infrastructure and public utilities, maintain its effectiveness to enhance the attractiveness of the emirate, style and quality of life, and enhance the capabilities of environmental sustainability, emergency management and business continuity. And improving infrastructure services and its sustainability, by applying proactive measures and pre-preparing a response plan by implementing a rainwater drainage network project on the new swimming beach.

The Al Dhafra Region Municipality is keen to implement continuous operations to develop and beautify the beach of the port city, by adopting many innovative community initiatives to please the community, and providing a recreational outlet with the vital facilities that witness a large turnout of visitors and families on the beach, while following precautionary measures to limit the spread of the Coronavirus, based on The social responsibility of the Municipality of Al Dhafra Region and its strategy towards enhancing the standards of quality of life and happiness of the community, enhancing the efficiency of managing assets, infrastructure and public facilities, and maintaining its effectiveness to enhance the attractiveness of the emirate and the style and quality of life.

The beach beautification initiative included the installation of lighting on the palms of the harbor beach, with distinctive geometric designs with a variety of cheerful colors, working with environmentally friendly LED technology, to add an aesthetic touch to the beach and preserve natural resources.

In the context of developing the beach as well, local wild plants have been used in natural beautification operations to preserve the environmental heritage, rationalize water resources, spread awareness to beach visitors and introduce them to the importance of agriculture and concern for environmental safety, and the beach also includes a corner for flowering plants that are commensurate with the local environment.