The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, through the infrastructure sector and municipality assets, has completed the works of the road construction project and permanent parking lots for a number of mosques on the island of Abu Dhabi and the mainland amounting to 189 parking spaces, including parking lots allocated to people of determination, at a cost of about two million and 318 thousand dirhams.

The project comes within the framework of the municipality’s keenness to enhance the components of modern infrastructure, and to support religious facilities with services that provide comfort to those who visit these facilities, and contribute to their happiness, in conjunction with the preparations and equipment that the municipality has implemented on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The scope of the project included a number of mosques on the island of Abu Dhabi, including the provision of 15 parking spaces, in addition to the parking lot for people of determination for the Hassan bin Jabara Mosque, the provision of 15 car parks and one parking space for the people of determination for the Mosque of Muhammad bin Ali bin Hamad, and the establishment of seven car parks for the mosque of Saree Bint Muhammad Al Muhairi, and 19 A parking lot for a mosque in Mussafah, in addition to a parking lot for people of determination.

The project also included the implementation of road works for a mosque in Al Rahba, in addition to 54 parking spaces, two of which are designated for people of determination, the implementation of 47 car parks, and two of them allocated for people of determination, for a mosque in Bani Yas, and the completion of 29 car parks and one parking lot for people of determination for another mosque in Bani Yas. .





