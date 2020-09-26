The smartphone maker is going to launch SLED 4K Smart TV very soon. The company has given information about this in its blog. Realme has written in its blog that it is the world’s first SLED 4K Smart TV. Many features have been given in TV. This TV will be of 55 inches which will come with 4k resolution. This TV will also provide users with high color accuracy and better eye care.

SmartTV will come with a new type of panel with 108 percent coverage of NTSC color spectrum. The company claims that SLED TVs have better NTSC coverage than LEDs and some QLED TVs. Users will get better visual experience in this TV.

Reality currently sells 43-inch and 32-inch TVs. The company launched these TVs only in May. Both are SmartTVs that come with LED displays. The TV also features a bezel-less design with a chroma boost picture engine. The 32 inch screen of Reality Smart TV is priced at Rs 13,999 and the 43 inch full HD model is priced at Rs 22,999.