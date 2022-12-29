Reality TV | The Police series got into the teeth of the ombudsman, considers the production method very problematic

The ombudsman considers the way of making the long-running Poliisit series “very problematic”, because the film crew can find out confidential information about the target persons.

Ombudsman Petri Jääskeläinen keep a long life Cops-the way the series is made is very problematic. The reality TV series is in its 14th season.

When a film crew from outside the police administration follows the program while doing a police patrol, it may come to their knowledge, according to a recent decision of the ombudsman, to keep secret information about the target persons of the police.

“In a certain way, the program is produced at the expense of jeopardizing the privacy of these persons,” states the ombudsman.

The ombudsman’s approach can have a broader meaning than a reality TV series, because other authorities also present their activities in their own television series.

Private person made Helsingin Sanomat more than a year ago from the article about the Police Board’s procedure to the ombudsman of the complaint. The chancellor of justice had also received a complaint about the same issue, which was transferred to the ombudsman.

Read more: Many questionable scenes have been removed from the Police series – Such things should not be shown to viewers

According to the Police Board, it is practically impossible for anyone other than the police patrol itself to receive confidential information in connection with police duties. The police try to secure secrecy with many different arrangements.

However, the Police Board also stated that in exceptional cases other than the police patrol can get this information, because the cameraman of the television productions moves with the patrol. According to the police, the cameraman can then only find out things that any bystander could find out while following the situation.

Police Board In his statement, he also made it clear that if the information to be kept secret has ended Cops– to the ears and eyes of the filming crew of the series, the situation is probably less serious than in reality TV series depicting emergency center operations and first aid.

According to the Police Board, information that is kept secret in those series can basically end up with bystanders more than Copsin the series.

Based on the contract with the production company, the Police Board has the right to inspect the material that ends up in the television program and to remove parts of it or cover up the footage. Cops-series is made by the production company Aito Media.

According to the Police Board’s interpretation, the legislation does not prevent an external reporter from being involved in police activities, as long as the authority ensures that the confidential information does not reach outsiders by taking sufficient measures.

The opposite interpretation of the law would mean, in the opinion of the Police Board, that Copsprograms like the series about the activities of the authorities would probably have to be stopped. The police mention programs as examples Finnish customs, Rescuers, Castle and Skärgårdens hjältar.

Ombudsman not convinced that Cops– series filming could end up with confidential information to outsiders. He characterizes the way the programs are made as “very problematic”.

“According to reports from several police departments, ‘it cannot be ruled out’, ‘it is possible’ or there is ‘at least an obvious danger’ that the creators of the program can in some situations obtain secret information. I state that due to confidentiality and non-disclosure obligations, this should not happen,” states the ombudsman.

He says that he understands that, from the police’s point of view, programs can be used to try to improve the police’s public image and people’s images of the police. However, according to the ombudsman, program activity can become problematic in terms of the privacy of the target persons of the police or the persons who are otherwise visible or included in the programs.

“When making a program depicting real events, it is not always possible to predict when information kept secret will come to light. Because of this, it is obviously difficult to organize activities in such a way that information that is kept secret does not come to the knowledge of outsiders under any circumstances.”

The ombudsman emphasizes that program activities should be organized in such a way that confidential information does not reach outsiders.

HS has asked the Police Board for an assessment of the effects of the ombudsman’s decision, but it has not yet responded to the inquiry.

CopsNelonen and Ruutu, who present the series, are part of Sanoma Media Finlandia, which also publishes Helsingin Sanom.