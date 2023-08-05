“The reckoning has arrived.” The phrase seems to come from a fight, from a scene of hair pulling during a reality show. But not. It is part of the first paragraph of a detailed six-page letter that a prestigious Los Angeles law firm has addressed to the television giant NBCspecifically to three of its best-known branches (the television networks Bravo, E! and CNBC) for which a group of stars and workers from reality shows they sue the major. The reasons are clearly stated in the letter: the plaintiffs accuse the chains of “attempts to manufacture instability” in them because of following “patterns and practices of grotesque and depraved mistreatment.”

The words of the lawyers are harsh and leave no doubt about the complaints of their clients, such that they come to involve a lawsuit against the New York-based television giant and almost 100 years of history. This, they warn, is just a first contact and the tip of the iceberg. His investigation is beginning and will continue. For this reason, a good part of the six pages of the writing, to which various US media have had access, such as Deadline either rolling stones, are dedicated to demanding from NBC that from now on it cannot and must not dispose of or manipulate any type of material, equipment, recordings or documentation, owned by it or the personnel of said workers, that has to do with the investigation and that gives clues to the happened.

The accusations are really serious and the firm is threatening to draw more. They assure that their clients “have been victims of NBC mentally, physically and financially, and have been threatened with ruin if they decided to speak about this mistreatment.” “As a result of all this,” they say, using language between legal and intimidating, “the underworld of the widely consumed reality of the NBC television universe have remained in the dark for far too long. According to them, “there are reasons to believe” that both “members of the casting and the team have been subjected to shady mistreatment by NBC and/or its employees, contractors and outside third parties.”

According to the brief presented by the Californian lawyer, who in the lawsuit is accompanied by another very media lawyer in California, Mark Geragos — who has represented Winona Ryder or Michael Jackson, and in these times many of these stars of television programs — , ensure that these “shady ill-treatment” include, among others, “deliberate attempts to produce mental instability by supplying alcohol to members of the casting and depriving them of food and sleep”; “denial of mental health treatment in members of the casting with alarming and obvious signs of mental deterioration”; “exploitation of minors without compensation and sometimes with long-distance appearances in reality shows from NBC”; “distribution and/or acceptance of the distribution of non-consensual pornography”, that is, the so-called revenge porn; “covering up acts of sexual violence”; and “refusal to allow members of the casting have the freedom to leave the programs, even in extreme circumstances.”

The firm talks to Kimberley D. Harris, the company’s executive vice president, and it comes from lawyers representing not only stars, but also grassroots workers, from the production team of said reality. Of the dozen channels that are part of NBC, Bravo—which it bought in November 2002—is the best-known network in that field, with highly watched and well-known titles such as Project Runway and top chefand especially the successful franchise about rich women The Real Housewivesin their versions of Beverly Hills, New York, New Jersey, Atlanta, Dallas, Salt Lake City, Dubai…

The door of the NBC studios located in downtown New York on May 2, 2023, the day the writers’ strike began Michael M. Santiago (Getty Images)

Beyond the moral or ethical limits that this type of reality may exceed at certain times in their recordings and broadcasts, the lawyers are convinced that there is also an excess of “the legal limits in a civilized society governed by law.” That is what they now want to put on the table, entering into a war against a media giant that, in addition to implying battles and facts that are difficult to deal with and prove, is expected to be arduous and long, as well as very popular in the media. Because this type of reality shows are the jewel of the audiences of these networks, especially in these times when there are no new productions due to the strikes of actors and writers. In addition, the famous names of those represented will soon come to light, something that will make everything even more entangled.

In fact, just two weeks ago one of those media stars of reality television, fully-fledged celebrities in the US, opened the door to something like what is happening now. In a chat with the media specialized in entertainment VarietyBethenny Frankel, businesswoman, influencers (more than 3.2 million followers on Instagram) and a 52-year-old contestant on this type of program, stated that the contestants on this type of program should also have a union, like those of actors or screenwriters, now on everyone’s lips due to their respective strikes. “Just because, as a television platform, you can exploit desperate young talent, doesn’t mean you should,” she said. “They are going to take all the milk they can from the cows, because it is legal. We have signed contracts. Does that mean that they can exploit us ”, she complained. “Networks and platforms have been exploiting people for far too long.”

Frenkel also asked to receive a part of the money, that income called residuals, due to the replenishment (incessant, on the other hand) of the programs that become hits and that are constantly shown on televisions and platforms. She was part of the first Real Housewives of New York, the great initial success of Bravo, which premiered in the spring of 2008, more than 15 years ago, and gave rise to its dozens of franchises. According to what she has said, then she barely received 7,250 dollars (about 9,300 euros at the current exchange rate, taking inflation into account) and she has never seen a penny for the program again, despite its immense success that has placed her as a reference in culture. american pop.

Lisa Rinna, 60, another very popular face in the US and a participant in the same franchise, only in her Beverly Hills version, has also demanded through her Instagram profile to effectively form a union. She went one step further and, before the four million followers of her in instagram, called for a boycott of Bravocon, the convention that the chain celebrates in November in Las Vegas. Rinna asked a question, calling the union, to the members of the Screen Actors Guild who also participate in Bravo reality shows: “Do you want them to start taking you seriously and paying you the money you deserve?”

