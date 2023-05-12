Mexico.-The new reality show of Televisión Azteca ‘Survivor México’ will be released soon and already The full names of those who participate were revealed in the same.

Great competitions await the participants of the reality show ‘Survivor México’ in its fourth season and fans will be eager to start watching it through Azteca Uno, So it has been a success.

‘Survivor México’, fourth season’, begins on May 22 at 8:30 p.m. in Azeca Uno and the adrenaline also returns to seize the participants.

Aranza Carreiro, Ximena Duggan, Bárbara Falconi, Nahomi Mejia and Saadi are the women who on this occasion are part of the project, while Kenta, Gary Centeno, Javi Vázquez, Jero Palazuelos and Pablo Martí are listed on the counterpart.

Among the surprises that await is the reappearance of Pablo Marti, who was already champion and comes to defend his title in the fourth season of ‘Survivor Mexico’.

Nahomi Mejía, participant in ‘Survivor Mexico’. Instagram photo

Televisión Azteca shares that in the coming days the names of ten more participants will be announced and the emotions are just beginning.

Pablo Martí Rivera, participant of ‘Survivor México’, fourth season. Instagram photo

We recommend you read: