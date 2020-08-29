D.he football commentator Werner Hansch won the final of the show “Promi Big Brother”. The 82-year-old got the most votes from the audience on Friday evening – and was then able to look forward to a profit of 100,000 euros.

At first, the sports reporter – quite atypical for his job – had no words. Then Hansch said he thanked all the spectators who had carried him to victory. “You are the godparents for the start of a new, more liberated phase of life.” The background: Hansch revealed on the reality show that he suffered from gambling addiction. “I gambled well over half a million,” he said.

also read

According to “Celebrity Big Brother” presenter Jochen Schropp, Hansch is now the “oldest winner of a reality show worldwide”. The sports reporter, who is also known as the “voice of the area” because of his unmistakable Ruhr area chant, moved into the house in Cologne-Ossendorf three weeks ago.

He prevailed against musician Kathy Kelly (57) from the Kelly Family, who finished third in the end. Mischa Mayer (28), who is known from the reality format “Love Island”, came in second.