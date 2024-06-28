Russian State TV Mocks Joe Biden for His Performance at Yesterday’s Debate With Donald Trump. Olga Skabeeva, anchor of ’60 minutes’ on the Rossiya-1 channel, spoke of “a American reality show about the life of pensioners“. The broadcast, he summed up, was “a disaster” for the incumbent President. The fact that he managed to leave the stage “without tripping or falling indicates that it went well.”

While Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov elegantly pretended nothing had happened, stressing that Vladimir Putin had not seen the program “it is not among the main topics of interest on the President’s agenda”, Skabaeeva went heavy, speaking of cognitive and physical decline and rebroadcasting the most embarrassing clips. The result of the debate was to demonstrate “to the US and the entire world the absurdity of what is happening”, said Aleksei Martynov, of the Government Finance University, quoted by the Ria Novosti agency.