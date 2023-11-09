Meet the candidates for Miss Venezuela! Former beauty queen Luiseth Materán along with Leon Aldana will host the new reality show ‘Protagonistas de la salud’, which will seek to show all the preparation of the Venezuelan queens in search of the national crown and the succession of Diana Silva’s title in the next edition of the Miss Universe. Check here where to watch and how to watch the program heading towards the most beautiful night of the year.

When and where to watch the Miss Venezuela reality show?

Luiseth Materán, Miss Venezuela Universe 2021, revealed that it will be this Wednesday, November 8 the date of the start of reality showwhich will have 15 episodes in total and will show the development of the 25 beauty contest participants before, during and after the night of the Miss Venezuelawhich will allow the public to choose their favorites and support them towards fulfilling their dreams.

“How nice to come home! To that place that helped you grow as a person and as a professional.”… It was a great surprise, but more to remember my entire time at Miss Venezuela, now on the animation side. It is a great honor to share the moment with Leo Aldana“she expressed very excitedly on her social networks. Luiseth Materan By accepting this new challenge of ‘Protagonists of beauty‘, which will be transmitted via Venevision and Venevisión Play at 7.00 pm

When will Miss Universe 2023 take place?

The quote for issue no. 72nd Miss Universe will be next Saturday, November 18 in El Salvador and Diana Silva She is ready to represent Venezuela and perform in the competition.

“Accomplishing a goal requires interest or need, persistence, curiosity, energy and motivation. And, believe me, you will be able to accomplish what you set your mind to,” she expressed about her participation in the beauty contest. Here in this video we tell you how to vote for the Venezuelan queen:

The Republic NOW on WhatsApp and Telegram

Are you interested in staying up to date with the latest news from Venezuela? We invite you to subscribe to our WhatsApp channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va92qzh7tkj8EQ6izf0H. Receive, from reliable sources, the most recent information about the country’s events.

You can also find us at Telegram as The VE Republic and join through the following link: https://t.me/larepublicave.