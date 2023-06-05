Home page politics

Despite the economic crisis and the collapse of the rule of law, Recep Tayyip Erdogan remains President of Turkey.

Even if the elections were never fair, it is important for Germany and Europe to quickly accept the new old reality and build a bridge to Türkiye to build. Despite the economic crisis and the collapse of the rule of law, Recep Tayyip Erdogan remains President of Turkey. Even if the elections were never fair, it is important for Germany and Europe to quickly accept the new old reality and build a bridge to Turkey. Because there is too much at stake for all actors for a deterioration in relations.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan remains President of Türkiye. He has won again and after two decades will determine the fate of Turkey for another five years. The obvious reasons for his victory: control of almost all media and their content, control of the judiciary and thus the possibility of suppressing political opponents and – here both are combined – the unscrupulousness of accusing his opponent of being close to the terrorist organization PKK with lies and fake news.

Anyone who doesn’t feel too bad about such a strategy and has the means to spread these false claims to the people in a continuous loop will win even the most hopeless elections – despite the disastrous economic situation and the ever-worsening rule of law. Under really fair conditions, Erdogan would hardly have received more than 25% of the votes. The narrow re-election with around 52% is a failure for him, since he had aimed for a clear victory with around 60% for the runoff. True legitimacy looks different. But what does this result mean now?

The opposition will first have to shake off this tour de force of the past few years and the moment of failure. I think it is likely that the alliance can continue to exist in this constellation. Those involved will soon acknowledge the fact that the run-off election was already a great success and that the loss of votes for Erdogan’s camp was immense. There will be a Turkey after President Erdogan, the change mood in almost half of the population can only grow further in case of doubt.

The great message from Kilicdaroglu was that he wanted to unite the country. In view of the very divided election result, this message is more important than ever.

And that brings me to Germany. How should our federal government deal with Erdogan’s election victory? Yes, it is undeniable that the spectrum of democratic parties in our country all hoped that the weakened ruler would be voted out of office. And yet we will do well to face this new old reality as quickly as possible, to recognize the election winner and not to let the thread of conversation break. It is to be welcomed that Chancellor Olaf Scholz immediately invited Erdogan to Berlin to quickly resume talks on common issues. A look at the world map is enough to see the geostrategic importance of Turkey. Germany and Europe depend on Turkey as a partner country. But Turkey is also dependent on Germany and Europe. And that’s why our government should make Germany’s hope and expectation very clear in the upcoming talks that Erdogan will recognize the signs of the times. The economic situation in his country is disastrous, the rule of law hardly exists anymore. The young population in particular sees little prospects for themselves in the current state of the country. President Erdogan will no longer be able to ignore this in the new term of office.

The former hope before the election, also in parts of the German-Turkish community, was that Turkey could come closer to Europe after an opposition victory. That there could be a visa exemption or that the customs union could be strengthened. Throwing all this overboard now would send the completely wrong signal – Erdogan or not. Because Turkey is not Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey is a country with over 60 million voters, almost half of whom do not support the destructive course of the incumbent ruler.

Irrespective of this undoubtedly disappointing election result, Germany should build a bridge – for the people of Turkey and for the future of this country, even if this is still a few years away behind dark clouds.