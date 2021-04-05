A.When we started vaccinating, the specifications of the vaccine manufacturer – with regard to transport, storage and growing conditions – were very strict. After removing the vaccine from the ultra-low temperature freezer, it was transported to a nursing home in a cool box. Two or three paramedics were busy pulling up the vaccine. They had previously completed special courses for this purpose. We had to inoculate the vaccine quickly as soon as the syringe was drawn and it should not leave the home or the vaccine site afterwards. In the homes, however, the relatives’ consent was always missing, sometimes we had to fax the documents to the supervisors and the signature could not be obtained. And then the question arose whether we were allowed to vaccinate without a signature if, for example, a resident of the nursing home was apparently still able to give her consent. Or should we leave the vaccine behind?

On long days we did have a few doses of vaccine left over. And in the first phase it was no problem to pragmatically decide that you just use this vaccine and instead vaccinate someone who had not previously been registered on site. This always carries the risk that people will benefit from the vaccine, which were borderline cases of strict prioritization. And so it quickly became very strict, so that it was said: We have five syringes left in the nursing home that we are no longer allowed to transport anywhere because the manufacturer says the vaccine is not stable enough; and we don’t find any in the home – so the cannula was removed and the vaccine injected into the trash can.

We don’t have a list

We asked ourselves how we could do better. The simplest thing would be to have a list of prioritized people to contact when there are left over vaccination doses. But to this day these lists do not exist. Or there is someone in the city administration who should have this list, but he usually ends work at 3 or 5 p.m. and can no longer be reached. Obviously it is unfortunately not possible to fax or email this list to the vaccination center so that we can call followers. So even today I often wait an hour or two with two paramedics or alone with an administration team for people with a vaccination certificate to show up at the end of the day. This week, for example, a colleague of mine drove two hours to a fire station so that we didn’t have to throw away twelve syringes of Biontech.

It also happens that people who have been registered say that they actually wanted to go to the hairdresser or that they were going for a walk with the dog and ask if they could not come in two hours. Meanwhile, a colorful mix of people is waiting in front of the vaccination center, hoping to get another dose. In the meantime I do it so that if someone accompanies a relative at the center, I don’t have an appointment myself, but I basically have the right to write down the phone number. When the day is up and we see that there is still vaccine left, I pick up my own cell phone and then call them. What is deliberately avoided is to involve people without authorization or appointment waiting in front of the vaccination center. If you started with that, it would quickly look like an Apple store in front of the vaccination center. Then people camp in front of it.



Employees in a vaccination center – here at Messe Dresden – pull up syringes for the corona vaccination.

In a vaccination center, depending on the size, you can vaccinate around 800 to 1000 people a day. But it is often difficult for older people to get there from their district. And so we send our mobile vaccination teams to a large gym or village community rooms and order the elderly there so that they can be vaccinated near them. That works well, and people are very grateful for that. But there is great uncertainty because of the various vaccines or anger at politicians because no more vaccine has been bought, which makes work more difficult – and also leads to vaccine being left over because people reject available vaccine.