Sometimes the destination has a curious quality to put the calendars. It could not be any other day than Friday of Dolores, also known as Friday of Passion, which summed up the first real working day of the 2021 Formula 1 season. Dolores, especially in the head, is what the fans are going to have. Alpine and specifically those of Fernando Alonso at least at the start of the season. The A521 started in Bahrain with a worrying lack of performance, in both short and long runs. Although it was an unusual Friday, since each practice session has been cut by half an hour, Alonso did not expect to see himself in 16th position in the morning and 15th in the afternoon, already under the spotlight after free practice.

The Alpine’s performance was certainly poor. Already in free practice it was clear that he would not be in the upper half of the middle zone, but it was not expected that he would be closer to the Williams and the Haas, who seemed that they could not be worse than last year than of the Ferraris or the McLaren. Alonso, in particular, could not finish satisfied with his first day because he could not even beat his teammate, Esteban Ocon, who without going much better, achieved that small victory of marking territory with the two-time world champion.

The feeling that the Alpine is slow has to be confirmed this Saturday. Everything indicates that he will have to fight to reach Q3, and that aiming for a ‘top 10’ seems like a somewhat unrealistic goal. On a grid in which the top 15 are in less than a second, a tenth can mean a jump from fifteenth to ninth, but a certain pessimism from the start has spread over the blue car. What was suspected after the tests has begun to be confirmed in the first free practice sessions.

For his part, the qualitative leap that Ferrari has made allowed Carlos Sainz to leave his first Grand Prix day smiling as a Scuderia driver. The SF21 seems like a much more drivable car than its predecessor, faster and above all more competitive. Both Sainz and Charles Leclerc, despite some minor problems in the final stretch of the free seconds, were able to fight for the upper zone without much effort. The fourth place finish for the Spaniard tastes of glory and invites him to believe for his first race with the Prancing Horse shield.

One of the images he left this Friday was that of Sainz in the same tenth as Lewis Hamilton himself. Just 45 thousandths separated the Spanish time from the best set by the seven-time champion, who confirmed that neither the Mercedes W12 was as bad as it seemed in the tests or as well as they would like.

Verstappen takes command



Red Bull ended 2020 by tightening the nuts on Mercedes, but the advantage that the champions had suggested that not even the small (but ultimately vital) regulatory change in the design of the 2021 cars was going to be enough to shake their domain. Max Verstappen showed that he is ready to fight in this 2021. The Dutchman was the fastest in practice 1 and practice 2, he showed a very constant pace in long and short sessions and left his competitors far behind. The more than two tenths that separated him from Hamilton’s time are a show of strength before a driver who in the past had not even needed to use the soft tires until qualifying, and who this Friday already polished two new games. The best thing that could happen to the show is that the seven-time champion had a real rival… or several.

And it is that in the ‘top 3’ a not so surprise guest, Lando Norris, ended up. The British driver hinted that, a priori, the adaptation to the Mercedes engine by McLaren has been a success and they can change the ‘status quo’ of the grid if those at the top do not wake up. The MCL35M has shown itself to be a more than fast car and, although Daniel Ricciardo is still in the adaptation period, he also left a very good feeling with that sixth time of the day just 12 thousandths behind Valtteri Bottas.