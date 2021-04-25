Yahaira Plasencia has caused controversy in recent hours with a video that has circulated on social networks. It is about the police intervention in a house in Cieneguilla in which a ‘COVID party’ was held during the early hours of this Saturday, April 24.

According to the authorities, the sauce boat and some reality boys were part of the attendees. Also, according to a local media outlet, Plasencia refused to go out and be transferred to the police station for fear of damaging his image.

Apparently, the party would have been held on the occasion of his birthday. However, throughout this pandemic, many figures from the competition program also lacked biosafety measures and broke the rules established by the Government to stop the spread of the virus.

At the start of this new season of This is War, the show suspended Mario irivarren, Karen I leave Y Luana Barron for non-compliance with the protocols.

“The responsibility we have for standing in front of you on the screen is very great. And in no way, whatever it was, are we going to allow that responsibility and that respect for the rules, which is so important and even more so in a situation like this, to be broken”Said Gian Piero Díaz in the absence of the three models.

Why were Mario Irivarren, Karen Dejo and Luana Barrón sanctioned?

Mario Irivarren caused controversy due to the scandal that he starred in, along with his girlfriend Vania Bludau, when he was intervened at a party, in the middle of the pandemic, in Punta Hermosa. The models resisted arrest and their behavior, by defying the authorities, caused great outrage among many netizens.

In the same way, Karen Dejo was caught, in the middle of the health crisis due to the coronavirus, in a Punta Hermosa restobar with producers Peter Fajardo and Jaime ‘Choca’ Mandros.

In the case of Luana Barrón, it was Magaly Medina who denounced in her program that the model, upon arriving from Mexico, did not comply with the mandatory social isolation, a measure that was imposed by the Government for all people who enter the country during the emergency. sanitary.

