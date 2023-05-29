“Split and you lose.” This was one of the lapidary phrases that a supporter of Más Región-Verdes-Equo released at the door of the party headquarters, after learning that they would not achieve the objective of overcoming the 3% electoral barrier that gives access to the Regional Assembly. This was also the main argument that the candidate of the green coalition, Helena Vidal, used at a press conference to assess the slightly more than 8,000 votes obtained (1.30%), far from what was expected.

«The results are not positive; Even so, we have a percentage of votes of people who have not given their trust and who want a green voice, who want a young voice and who want a regionalist voice. Therefore, we are going to continue growing, because of course we are not going to abandon all those people who need us, all those people who are in vulnerable situations, the animals and, of course, the environment that surrounds us, that we have to continue to protect and defend. For our part, we are clear that starting tomorrow we must be looking for the future, we must be looking to add, “he valued. And that not being able to “add” in a long-awaited candidacy with Podemos and Izquierda Unida was the main reason that, in his opinion, caused very poor results for all progressive formations.

«Of course, this was not the best formula, but it was the only one in which some understood that it was how it had to be done. For our part, we are going to add, we always wanted to add and we will continue to want to add because this country and this region need us, “said Vidal.

The long faces before the regional and municipal results were the epilogue of a fateful night for the green party. However, shortly before the polling stations closed, the predominant feeling among militants and supporters was nervousness.

The long faces before the regional and municipal results were the epilogue of a fateful night for the formation

“I am a bundle of nerves,” Vidal commented when he arrived at the party headquarters, on Simón García street in Murcia, around 8:00 p.m., accompanied by his partner. “We depend a lot on the young vote, on whether they have gone to the polls to vote. They are not early risers, not like the right-wing voter, and the rain this afternoon has not helped it, “said the regional coordinator, Óscar Urralburu. A dependency that, given the results, also took its toll on them. Apart from yesterday’s outcome, these elections will be remembered by the youngest candidate for the presidency of the Community as a campaign plagued with obstacles.

–



“We are not going to abandon all those people who need us, who are in vulnerable situations, the animals and, of course, the environment that surrounds us”

–



«This was not the best formula, but it was the only one in which some understood that it was how it had to be done»

The ‘no debate’ and the ‘no ballots’



She was one of the two protagonists (in this case, the big loser) of the ‘interruptus’ debate on Friday, May 19, organized by the College of Journalists of the Region and held at the facilities of La 7. An unwanted role, since it was the candidate who was prevented from taking part in the television space due to the refusal of the head of the Podemos list, María Marín, to give up the lectern in the middle of the debate, as established by the Provincial Electoral Board. That situation evidenced the division of the left-wing parties to the left of the PSOE.

«We have always defended playing fair, that each one of their proposals must be made known to the public and that is what we have always done. We have spoken positively about our proposals, only about the Region of Murcia. We have not talked about Madrid or Sánchez. It has not been the strategy of other parties and I think it would have been good if our proposals were heard in the debate, “Vidal lamented yesterday, taking stock of the campaign.

Another event that marked the candidacy of the formation occurred during election day when they denounced that at least 18 polling stations in Lorca, Mula, Murcia and Cartagena were missing ballots. “We are going to check if this has had any impact on the final votes and if so, we will present an appeal before the Electoral Board,” said the regional coordinator of the green coalition, Óscar Urralburu. For her part, Helena Vidal also highlighted this situation as another of the irregularities that affected her candidacy. “It would have been nice if there had been our ballots at the polling stations so that people could vote for us,” she concluded Vidal.

The ‘green’ pearl that yearns for a more just and sustainable world



Helena Vidal Brazales (Linares, 1992) is a social psychologist with training in mediation and gender. Since she entered university she has been an activist in defense of public services, feminism, environmentalism and animal protection. She has worked as a psychologist, social researcher and mediator in different NGOs and social policy associations.

She was a co-spokesperson for Verdes Equo RdM and entered the Regional Assembly last February, replacing Rafael Esteban and became the first deputy from a green party with a female majority in the Chamber. She is the youngest candidate for the presidency of the Community for the More Region-Green-Equo coalition. Among her hobbies are yoga, dance, Marvel, DC and ‘Star Wars’ series and movies and walking with her dog ‘César’.

The green coalition that he represents seeks to achieve the well-being of people in an environment “that must be sustainable”. And one of the main proposals has to do with policies for access to housing and the labor market for young people. Not surprisingly, she herself has suffered these difficulties. She had problems accessing a house and she lived for a long time sharing a flat with four roommates until two years ago she was able to leave with her partner. Her professional career was also marked by the uncertainty of unstable jobs. For this reason, she assures that she knows very well what she is talking about when she proposes “good policies for our young people, so that they can become independent and do not have to go abroad to look for a job. I myself have suffered precariousness.”