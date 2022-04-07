Not all that glitters is gold, and that is what has happened with Xavi’s Barcelona. Beating Real Madrid playing at 30% at the Bernabéu by 0-4 and barely beating Sevilla at the Camp Nou is the worst thing that could have happened to this team.
It seemed that Barcelona had gone from nothing to everything, but neither when you’re down are you the worst, nor when you’re up are you the best. Xavi came very confident to the match against Eintracht despite the fact that he dropped at a press conference that they had been dealt one of the strongest teams in the competition, but why did he leave Dembélé and De Jong on the bench? If you’re risking everything in Europe you have to get the best, and that’s where Xavi sinned. The first part was quite a dance for the Frankfurt team, the only thing missing was the goal prize. Barcelona gave an image of a small team in the face of the imposing game of the rival, not the best team in the world as many began to classify it. The team’s attitude was terrible in the first 45 minutes and after the break and Xavi’s talk, it didn’t improve. There was no time to blink and Knauff had already put land in between. The changes solved the ballot for Xavi and gave a 180-degree turn to the game, Ousmane and Frenkie came together to leave only Ferrán who put it on the left post strain. The game was tied at one, but it could have been a perfectly three-nil.
Barcelona leaves Germany alive, but the smoke in Barcelona has been lowered a lot. A bath of reality never hurts and Xavi’s team comes at the best time, to face the last stretch of the season.
#Reality #bath #Barcelona #Frankfurt
