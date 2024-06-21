Kylian Mbappé wore a protective mask printed with the colors of the French flag, this Thursday in Leizig, during the 15 minutes of the national team’s open-door session. The star of the team exercised with the ball mixed with the rest of his teammates, as if he were at full strength. So that the televisions would record it and the press gathered at the Red Bull Arena would tell it. When the doors closed, according to the newspaper L’Equipe, The curtain fell and the actors became footballers again. Then Mbappé took off his mask and went aside to practice shots with Camavinga without risking receiving a blow to his broken nose, while the rest of his teammates played games on a reduced field to prepare for the match that will face them this Friday against the Netherlands at 9:00 p.m. on the second day of Group D. Whoever wins automatically qualifies for the round of 16.

Gareth Southgate warned last week that the European Championship “is a football carnival.” The English coach was referring to the millions of people who flock to Germany to go sightseeing and attend matches that during the two weeks of the group stage have hardly any sporting significance, as more than half of the 26 participating teams qualify. The tournament these days is less about agonism than about show. Thus, the French federation designed a spectacular choreography so that the media could record Mbappé training with a superhero mask from the Republic this Thursday. The tricolor flag on the most famous face in European football, the national rooster on the forehead, the initials, KM, on the right temple. A customized carbon fiber protection that accompanied the player when he jumped to practice, but in reality it was neither comfortable nor useful, and it is unlikely that it will serve to protect him during the competition, since the rules of the International Board prohibit protections multicolored.

The International Football Association Board It is the international association that establishes the laws of football. It is made up of the United Kingdom football associations, the founders of the regulated game, and FIFA. In Article 4.4 of the Regulation, under the heading of Other Type of Equipment, establishes that “when head protectors are used (except caps for goalkeepers) they must be black or the main color of the shirt; be in line with the professional appearance of the equipment; not be attached to the shirt; not pose a risk to the player wearing it or any other player (for example with closures around the neck); and lack protuberances.”

In compliance with the International Board, if Mbappé plays against the Netherlands and does so with a mask, it must be a black or blue mask, “the main color of the shirt.” That he will do so will be unlikely, since since he fractured his nasal septum in the debut against Austria last Monday, he has barely trained. The federation’s doctors consider it too risky for him to compete. Didier Deschamps, the coach, and especially Mbappé himself, will have the last word today, Friday. “It will be available,” Deschamps warned this Thursday, after Mbappé published a maxim on his social networks: “He who does not risk does not win.”

While they make a decision, the federation decided to deploy a training session with a lot of staging for the media record and the confusion of the opponent. Mbappé pretended that he was at full disposal, integrated with his teammates in a rondo, and he did so wearing a mask of publicity genius. Tonight comedy will give way to real action.

