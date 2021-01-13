Reality shows, that television species that awakens love and hatred alike, have already been installed on the Argentine television grids for 20 years, with as many cultists as detractors. From the pandemic that arrived last year, the format went on to become a lifesaver for many artists of the medium, given the lack of work in other areas, such as television fictions, plays or movies.

This is how, from that first reality show, Big Brother (in 2001), with anonymous characters coexisting without doing anything in front of the cameras for 24 hours, we come to this 2020/2021 pandemic season: programs of that style collaborated so that many actors and actresses, unthinkable for this genre at other times, now surprise with your presence as participants, in the “celebrity” or “famous” version.

Last year, the most resonant cases were those of Boy Olmi in MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe) and Laura Novoa in Singing 2020 (The thirteen). They are joined, as of February, by Nora Cárpena in Famous tailoring (The thirteen).

It was Novoa herself who, when asked by one of the jurors about because having a career as a “serious actress” had reached the track of the Singing, responded with the harsh reality: “I have to feed my children. And this is a job. “

With the theaters closed, with suspended recordings and filming, job options were scarce for artists in the first pandemic months. Dare to sing and be judged by Nacha Guevara, Moria Casán, Karina La Princesita and Oscar Mediavilla appeared as a viable and even fun alternative.

“I accepted instantly because it is work, it dignifies and I would do it with the same integrity with which I enter the San Martín Theater or get into a soap opera“, assured the actress in an interview.

Laura Novoa, in the quartet round of “Cantando 2020” (Photo Jorge Luengo).

Laura’s passage through Singing It was not a bed of roses and, like all reality that boasts of such, it also had its share of media scandal when, halfway through the contest, the friction with his teammate, Patricio Arellano, led to a breakup of the duo.

Novoa was also criticized for her weak singing performances and certain attitudes that some considered “diva”. However, she also had public support, telling that she is dyslexic and was saved twice with the telephone vote. Also her friends and colleagues Julieta Díaz and Carolina Papaleo, as well as her father, the renowned Pepe Novoa, publicly went to bankruptcy: “She has to support her children,” said Pepe.

After years of leading role in soap operas such as Poliladron or Sweet love, or in unitarians like Killer Women and Dare, or in classics like Romeo and Juliet, The glass zoo or La Celestina, far from keeping a low profile Novoa he knew how to get the most out of his exposure And last November he announced from his networks a Master Class to which he called, without turning: “Laura Novoa, between Shakespeare and Singing. The journey of an Argentine actress “.

Another who put the body to a reality show last year was Boy Olmi. Actor and director, with more than 40 years of trade, had an intense tour in film, theater and television. But always a low-key cultivator, in full quarantine and at 65 He went out to display his role as a cook in television competition and it was all the rage.

His relaxed, bon vivant style and his funny anecdotes added thousands of fans during his time in the kitchen of MasterChef Celebrity. What’s more, his elimination caused surprise and rejection by the most fanatics who saw him as a possible winner or, at least, a finalist.

In a few months, the actor who starred in television hits such as Loving you, Celeste always Celeste, Firstfruits, Truth consequence, End time, Rebelde Way or The babysitter, in addition to very different characters in theater such as the transvestite of Valentina House or the most politically played in recent Collaboration / Take sides in the San Martín, became a real popular celebrity. Also driven by the logical need to work that he knew how to find a way around.

An actress who has demonstrated more than once her ductility to adapt to various modalities and genres, if reality requires it, is Nora Cárpena.

From a family of artists, the 75-year-old actress will show her craft again starting next month, when she starts Famous tailoring, conducted by Andrea Politti, with Nora among the participants.

Protagonist of telenovelas by Alberto Migré, Cárpena worked for years with her husband, Guillermo Bredeston, in television comedies where he became very popular. Later he was also featured in successful strips such as Monte Cristo or Inheritance of love, with special participations.

Nora Cárpena will compete with other celebrities in the art of designing and making clothes.

However, in the ’90s, he took a turn in his career when he joined the cast of one of the most successful plays on the Argentine billboard, Witches, where he shared the cast, among others, with Moria Casán.

Both actresses also shared the telenovela With sin conceived and they became very good friends and that is why, when Moria drove the cycle Incorrect, for America, Nora joined as one of his spiciest panelists.

Now, the actress will go into the ring to show how much she knows about sewing, design and wardrobe and also to measure herself in the media field that all reality has.