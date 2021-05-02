Hamburg and Brandenburg advocate realistic portion specifications from manufacturers on food packaging. This emerges from a joint draft resolution for the consumer protection ministerial conference beginning on Wednesday, which is available to the German press agency.

This calls on the federal government to do more at the EU level against misleading information. “In many cases, the food industry calculates the salt, sugar and fat content with unrealistic mini-portion sizes,” said Hamburg’s Justice and Consumer Protection Senator Anna Gallina (Greens) when asked.

This is how her colleague from Brandenburg, Ursula Nonnemacher, sees it: “When manufacturers calculate their products healthily by specifying the smallest portion sizes, this is deliberate consumer deception. Quantities, especially for loose foods such as muesli or chips, must be realistic, transparent and easy to understand. “

Few of them only drink half the soda

According to Gallina, people usually eat significantly more than the amount specified as a portion on food packaging. “Very few people eat only 25 grams of corn flakes for breakfast, only a handful of chips from a large bag of chips, three quarters of a chocolate bar or only half of them from a small soda bottle.” Such statements are completely unrealistic. “This prevents informed purchase decisions.”

In the opinion of the Green politicians, this must urgently change. “Because the portions that are usually given too small suggest that consumers have lower sugar and fat values ​​than they actually consume,” said Gallina. The prescribed information per 100 grams or 100 milliliters is also so abstract that it is sometimes difficult to get a clear orientation. “We are therefore campaigning for the specification of realistic portion sizes.”

The federal government should be asked to conduct a scientific study to identify product groups at which there is an increased risk of abuse and misleading with a view to unrealistic portion sizes. “For these foods, realistic portion sizes must then be determined and specified in a binding manner,” said Gallina.