V.Before the tax estimate was presented this Wednesday, Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) confirmed his will to comply with the debt brake again from 2023 and to meet the stability criteria of the EU Stability Pact by 2030. “If we do it wisely, we will meet all stability criteria again by the end of the decade. We will grow out of debt just as we did after the financial crisis, ”said Scholz of the“ Rheinische Post ”.

The next few years would be “a challenge,” added the SPD candidate for chancellor. “The laws of mathematics are difficult to override,” said Scholz, referring to the large budget gaps that were emerging in the coming years. He described the federal government’s budget planning for next year as realistic. “There are many indications that we will have largely survived the Corona crisis in the summer, then economic growth will pick up again properly. This is already becoming apparent, ”said the minister. “That is why the plans for next year are realistic.”

Scholz refused to change the debt brake, as the Greens intend to do. “The Basic Law applies. It would not be wise to base financial planning solely on the possibility of a constitutional amendment, which would require two-thirds majorities in the Bundestag and Bundesrat, ”he said.

This Wednesday, Scholz presented the spring forecast of the tax assessment working group. According to media reports, the revenue forecast could turn out to be more favorable than previously expected, at least in the medium term. The forecasts are the basis of state budget planning.

Scholz: A quick increase in the CO2 price would be “social cold”

Before the planned adoption of the new climate protection law by the federal cabinet this Wednesday, SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz was skeptical about a rapid increase in the CO2 price. “The Greens and the Union see it (the CO2 price) as a panacea and believe that the higher it is, the better for the climate. They forget that you have to take a closer look. Many just cannot simply switch to more environmentally friendly routes, ”said Scholz of the“ Rheinische Post ”. “If the price of CO2 continues to rise, heating, for example, will become more expensive. What should the tenants do? Move? Heat less and freeze? That is in the truest sense of the word: social coldness, ”said the Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister.

CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt, on the other hand, explicitly advocated increasing the CO2 price. “An increase in the CO2 price from the current 25 to 45 euros in the coming year in order to promote the switch from fossil fuels to clean electricity more quickly and to achieve the ambitious climate protection targets, I think it is necessary,” he told “Welt”.

Since the beginning of the year, there has been a CO2 price of 25 euros per tonne of carbon dioxide emitted in traffic and buildings. It makes fossil fuels more expensive and is intended to create an incentive to switch to more climate-friendly alternatives. By 2025, it should increase gradually to 55 euros per ton. Under current law, landlords can pass the additional costs that arise from the new CO2 price on oil and gas on to tenants in full.

The new climate law is to be launched this Wednesday by the federal cabinet. The details were fought over to the last.