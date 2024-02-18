Mercedes chasing Red Bull

How do you beat Red Bull? This is the question that all of Formula 1 has been asking itself for two years now. Toto Wolff, who were previously in the privileged position they now enjoy in Milton Keynes, knows well what it means to both gain the record and fall into the dust; the Austrian starts from two key words: realism and ambition.

Wolff's words

“On one side, you have to be realistic about the chances of beating a team that is quite a bit ahead with these regulations, and that in the last two seasons he has done things well while we have not done them. There are no miracles in this sport. On the other hand, our ambition is strong. Red Bull is a very successful car and they are the benchmark we want to beat“, these are his words to Mercedes channels.

“I believe the previous two years were necessary for us to readjust, recalibrate and reinvent ourselves in some areas. No sports team has won all the championships it has entered. It's a fact“, he continued. “I think we've gone a long way, but we also knew that there would be a time when things would get more difficult and challenging, and that's what happened in 2022 and 2023. That also means that you are forced to change without throwing away all the good that is already present in the team“.

“We need to keep the good parts and work on those that need to be developed. This approach is never easy, but we have made progress and are looking forward to taking the next step with the W15. It won't be a linear path, but when we stumble, we will get back up and keep going“.