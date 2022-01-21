Real Zaragoza is looking for a forward in this January market and has set its sights on Giuliano Simeone. The 19-year-old Atlético striker is presented with a very good option. The attacker has been alternating work with the first team and a good season in the reserve team, where he scores an average of one goal every 138 minutes of play. He has scored 11 in total of the 37 goals scored by Atlético B, leader of his group in the RFEF Third Division.

As has been able to confirm that Real Zaragoza has approached Atlético and there are initial contacts to get a loan until June. The interest is strong and it is right now the main option that the footballer handles, in case he momentarily leaves Atlético in this January market. But the parties are still cautious, the talks have just started. Real Zaragoza has tested various options for the attack as well.

Giuliano has also been tested by other teams, but certainly Zaragoza’s option is extremely interesting. A long-standing club that is now in the Smartbank League, a jump in category and more demand. However, there are still many days before the market closes and the parties will try to move forward to see if the operation can be carried out successfully.

Zaragoza has signed the departures of Clemente, Adrián, Eguaras and is about to remove James, with the departure of these four Real Zaragoza frees up salary margin to sign up Daniel Lasure and Grau, who arrived on a free transfer from Osasuna. The next objective is a striker to alleviate the lack of goal. The Aragonese club also wants to release Bermejo and Javi Ros.