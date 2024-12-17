LaLiga Hypermotion continues its course and this Tuesday December 17

They will measure their strength in the La Romareda stadium

Royal Zaragoza and Real Oviedo

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Day 19 of the championship.

Real Zaragoza comes into the match having faced Real Oviedo and RC Deportivo while Real Oviedo played their last LaLiga Hypermotion matches against Real Zaragoza and Racing Ferrol. After the match against Real Oviedo, Real Zaragoza will play against Racing Ferrol and Elche. For its part, Real Oviedo will play against Córdoba CF and Real Sporting.

Real Zaragoza – Real Oviedo

LaLiga Hypermotion standings and statistics

Before the opening whistle at the La Romareda stadium, Royal Zaragoza occupies the position number 12 of the LaLiga Hypermotion classification with 26 points, while

Real Oviedo occupies the position number 4 of the table with 32 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the LaLiga Hypermotion standings.

So far, in LaLiga Hypermotion Real Zaragoza has a balance of 28

goals in favor

and 23

goals against which have meant 7 games won, 5 tied and 7 lost. Real Oviedo comes into the match having scored 28 goals and conceded 24, which has translated into 9 games won, 5 drawn and 5 lost.

So far in the championship, Real Zaragoza has achieved 3 wins, 1 draw and 4 losses at home, while Real Oviedo has achieved 2 wins, 5 draws and 3 losses as a visitor.

Check the LaLiga Hypermotion scorecard and assist tables before the match between Real Zaragoza and Real Oviedo.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

LaLiga Hypermotion match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Real Zaragoza and Real Oviedo today

The match between Real Zaragoza and Real Oviedo corresponding to the day Day 19 of LaLiga Hypermotion takes place today, Tuesday, December 17 at La Romareda. The game will start at 9:15 p.m. and you can watch it on DAZN, LaLiga TV Bar, Amazon Prime Video, LaLiga TV Hypermotion, GolStadium Premium.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the LaLiga Hypermotion matches of the day, the Real Zaragoza schedule, the Real Oviedo schedule and the LaLiga Hypermotion statistics. You can also check the LaLiga Hypermotion classification.