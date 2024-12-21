LaLiga Hypermotion continues its course and this Saturday December 21

They will measure their strength in the La Romareda stadium

Royal Zaragoza and Racing Ferrol

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Day 20 of the championship.

Real Zaragoza comes into the match having faced Racing Ferrol and Eibar while Racing Ferrol played their last LaLiga Hypermotion matches against Real Zaragoza and Real Sporting. After the match against Racing Ferrol, Real Zaragoza will play against Elche and Tenerife. For its part, Racing Ferrol will play against FC Cartagena and Racing.

Real Zaragoza – Racing Ferrol

LaLiga Hypermotion standings and statistics

Before the opening whistle at the La Romareda stadium, Royal Zaragoza occupies the position number 13 of the LaLiga Hypermotion classification with 26 points, while

Racing Ferrol occupies the position number 20 of the table with 18 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the LaLiga Hypermotion standings.

So far, in LaLiga Hypermotion Real Zaragoza has a balance of 30

goals in favor

and 26

goals against which have meant 7 games won, 5 drawn and 8 lost. Racing Ferrol comes into the game having scored 14 goals and conceded 27, which has translated into 3 games won, 9 drawn and 8 lost.

So far in the championship, Real Zaragoza has achieved 3 wins, 1 draw and 5 losses at home, while Racing Ferrol has achieved 2 wins, 4 draws and 3 losses as a visitor.

LaLiga Hypermotion match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Real Zaragoza and Racing Ferrol today

The match between Real Zaragoza and Racing Ferrol corresponding to the day Day 20 of LaLiga Hypermotion takes place today, Saturday, December 21 at La Romareda. The match will start at 6:30 p.m. and you can watch it on DAZN, Amazon Prime Video, LaLiga TV M2, LaLiga TV Hypermotion 2, GolStadium Premium.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee's initial whistle.