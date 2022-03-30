Real Zaragoza has spent more than 12 years without victory at the Rodríguez López. You have to go back to January 31, 2010 to find the last triumph of the Aragonese. It was 1-3. In that season both played in the First Division and the visiting team took all three points thanks to goals from Chilean Suazo, Adrián Colunga and Lafita. Juanlu Hens had overtaken the locals who disconnected in the last quarter of an hour, allowing the rival comeback.

The general balance of clashes between the two at the Heliodoro is favorable for the Blue and Whites: in 27 official matches (between the League and the Copa del Rey) the Zaragoza players have won six wins and ten draws, while the islanders have won eleven times.

The most recent duel was played without an audience, in November 2020, and the locals ended up winning 1-0 thanks to an own goal by goalkeeper Cristian Alvarez who initially managed to prevent a Fran Sol header from entering, but with the foot ended up introducing the ball into his goal. Rubén Baraja returned to the Island as coach of Real Zaragoza and that would be his last game.

In the previous campaign, the faces were seen in the final stretch. Zaragoza was rushing their options for direct promotion and Tenerife was trying to get hooked on the Playoff zone, so the draw did not leave any of them happy. Luis Suárez put his team ahead, while Luis Milla, from a penalty, established the final 1-1.

Most of the matches between Tenerife and Maños have been played in the First Division, but with Saturday’s match-ups in the Second Division (13). The first league clash occurred in 1962 and was for the home side. The team from Tenerife won 4-2 thanks to a hat-trick from Argentine Jorge Larraz and a goal from Paquillo. The Peruvian Seminario did both for Zaragoza.

It took 28 years for both squads met again in the highest category of Spanish football. It was at the beginning of 1990 and the Zaragoza team had their revenge, winning 1-2 with goals from Pardeza and Juanito. Toño closed the gap with a target at the end of the duel.