Six days from the end, at Royal Saragossa and to Burgos they have no other objective than to resolve as soon as possible their permanence and finish the championship as high as possible, due to the sporting obligation itself and because there is at stake several hundred thousand euros that are always well received (follow the match live on AS.com). The Aragonese team has the added requirement of playing in The Romaredawhere it has only given six joys to his followers, while for the people of Burgos, recently promoted and one of the revelations of the season, it is about putting the icing on the cake of a more than remarkable course.

Yesterday Amorebieta lost and both Zaragoza and Burgos are looking today seal your salvation mathematics, which in the case of the Aragonese club is one of the two demands so that the change of ownership and the official arrival of the international investment group. Juan Ignacio Martínez’s men need a victory, but Julián Calero’s men need a draw.

Jim, what do you already have assumed his departure on June 30 with the change of ownership in Zaragoza, you cannot count on Ivan Azonwho is not going to be forced so that his muscle contraction ends up healing in the best possible way, nor with Chavarría, sanctioned by accumulation of cards. Without a doubt, two very notable casualties that will give entry at eleven to Grandson on the left side already Borja Sainz at the extreme left-hander, this time Álvaro Giménez acting as a battering ram. The another novelty in the lineup aims to be the presence of Francho by Vada in the midfield, forming the double pivot with Zapater.

For his part, the Burgos, who leads Zaragoza by one point and two places in the standings, shows up at La Romareda with his homework done. On his return to professional football he is closing a magnificent seasonvery far from the relegation places and, still, with mathematical options to be able to aspire to the sixth place. Julian lime clings to that possibility to keep his plugged in players in this final stretch of the championship. The coach from Madrid will be able to count on the entire squad since, finally, Saul Berjon was able to enter the call.

The Burgos team a very high level is maintained in the matches played at El Plantío, although his poor performance a lot in the commuting, where it is very difficult for them to score. The lack of pressure can favor the Castilian team that wants to add against Real Zaragoza to get rid of the thorn of the two games played between the two this season -there was a crossover in the Copa del Rey-, which ended with Aragonese victory.

Julian lime remains unpredictable in their approachalthough it is possible that he will resort to a five-man defense this time as he did in last week’s match against Ibiza that ended with Burgos victory. At the front, special attention must be paid to the connection between Juanma and Valcarce, which continues to be the best scoring argument for those from El Plantío. Between them they have scored eighteen goals this season.