Ancelotti’s team makes it 5 out of 5: Valverde and Joselu overturn Barrenetxea’s goal. On Wednesday the Basques await the Nerazzurri in San Sebastian for the Champions League

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci – madrid

Take Kubo tried, but this Real Madrid is too solid. Real Sociedad led by the splendid Japanese player quickly took the lead at the Bernabeu, with a goal from Barrenetxea, but was overtaken and lost 2-1 with goals from Valverde and Joselu. For the Basques who await Inter’s first defeat of the season on Wednesday in San Sebastian, for Ancelotti a great start, 5 wins out of 5, and first place recovered from Barça.

Without the long-term patients Courtois and Militao and still forced to do without Vinicius and Mendy, Ancelotti chose Valverde, Tchouameni and Kroos for the midfield, leaving out Modric (as almost always at the start of the season) and Camavinga. The recovered Ceballos is also on the bench. For Imanol the problem is the center forward, whether true or false. Oyarzabal started at the Bernabeu, with Sadiq and Carlos Fernandez on the bench and Kubo and Barrenetxea at his sides. In the middle the consolidated trio Mendez-Zubimendi-Merino.

immediately scored — Real started very well and found the goal after 246 seconds: Kubo’s exceptional cut with his left foot from the right, Barrenetxea’s first attempt saved by Kepa, who however was unable to do anything on the second. Real Madrid down for the third time this season. And in the 11th minute Kubo doubled the lead but his spectacular curling shot touched Oyarzabal’s back in an irregular position: right to cancel. Madrid reacted and an error from the insecure Remiro offered a great opportunity to Carvajal, who unloaded for Joselu, the ball incredibly hit the crossbar and on the rebound a sensational error from Rodrygo with Real saved by a hair.

The match continued at a good pace: Remiro stopped Rodrygo, then again the incredible Kubo. First he was stopped by Kepa with a great save, with the Basque goalkeeper surpassing himself a moment later on a diving header from Merino assisted by the usually intractable Japanese. Thus we reached the break with Madrid unable to make an impact and Real definitely dangerous.

one-two white — Current Madrid depends on its midfielders, and salvation came from there once again: 44 seconds into the second half and a great right-footed shot from the edge of the box by Fede Valverde hit the post and went in for the equalizer. Assisted by Fran Garcia, who then did an encore in the 60th minute by catching Joselu’s head to overtake Madrid. Joselu celebrated and left, replaced by Modric just as Tchouameni made way for Camavinga with Madrid switching to a 4-5-1 with only Rodrygo in front and Bellingham wide on the left. The move almost eliminated Real Sociedad’s ambitions.

Imanol changed the offensive front with 10 to go: Cho, Sadiq and Zakharyan came in for Barrenetxea, Oyarzabal and Brais Mendez, but achieved nothing. Rather it was Remiro who denied yet another Bellingham goal with a remarkable volley from a plastic header. The La Liga leaders were superior to Real Madrid, let's hope it's the same on Wednesday with the Serie A leaders.