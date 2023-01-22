Complicated match for Ancelotti’s men, ahead with Benzema in the first half. Basque brand recovery, but Courtois’ goal resists thanks to a goal disallowed for offside by Inaki. Doubling of Kroos for the final 2-0

A coup of class from Karim Benzema, another from the newcomer Toni Kroos: Real won thanks to their veterans and remained in Barcelona’s wake. In the postponement of the 18th round of La Liga, the blancos pass (2-0) at Bilbao and reach 41 points in the standings, three less than the Catalans.

THE TRAININGS — After the encouraging comeback in the Copa del Rey (from 0-2 to 3-2 against Villarreal), Ancelotti changed two starters and launched the challenge against Bilbao. The Italian coach renounces Modric and Kroos, in midfield there are Valverde, Camavinga and above all Ceballos, decisive in Thursday’s match. Asensio wins the ballot with Rodrygo, who had angered Carletto a few days ago for not shaking hands at the time of substitution. On the other side there is the trident made up of Berenguer and the Williams brothers, first defenders of the Basque eleven: they press very hard, dictate the pace of the game, drag the rojiblancos forward preventing Real from setting up. See also The “14th strike” is the secret of the riyal’s concern about the “golden boy”!

KARIM AGAIN — Bilbao’s strategy works, so much so that the first real chance of the match comes with Aitor Paredes, author of a gore that forces Courtois to surpass himself. In the 24th minute, however Benzema scores with his magic: Asensio reaches a cross and hits this and that, the ball ends up on Karim’s feet who sends his left-footed volley to the corner. At half-time Real led 1-0.

SUFFERING VICTORY — Bilbao got off to a better start in the second half, even if Real have the quality to sting at any moment. There was no lack of an opportunity to equalize, in the 70th minute Nico found himself one step away from Courtois, he attempted the shot but missed the goal. From there on, the blancos suffer a real siege. With substitute Munian on one side and Nico on the other, Bilbao looked for goal, crossed in the middle and won one corner after another. Inaki’s equalizer was born from a free kick, but the referee annulled it for offside. Real suffered and closed in their own half, but surprisingly doubled up with class and… freshness. Ancelotti inserts Rodrygo and Kroos, the trust is immediately rewarded: in the 90th minute the Brazilian starts a counterattack, the German receives the ball in the box and doubles with precision. It ends 0-2 and Barça remain at +3. See also The Arab dream in the face of Benzema .. Who holds the Golden Ball?

