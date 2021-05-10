It does not go any more. One after another, opportunities have slipped away and the situation is already extreme. Miraculously, Real Valladolid faces these last three days out of the relegation places, but it arrives with a very complicated schedule. The situation is typical of the circus with a “More difficult still.” The common fans make a very simple account, if Valladolid has a victory in the last eighteen games, how many games of the three that remain against powerful rivals will they be able to win? The most common answer is that, probably, none. Hence the pessimism prevailing among fans. Valladolid is an innocent team in attack and soft in defense. Your numbers don’t help you. There are few things to hold on to when thinking about salvation. But the possibilities are still there. Sergio’s men are still in positions of salvation and depend on themselves to save themselves. Another thing is that there are people who trust it. They still do not give reasons.

In Valencia we saw thirty very hopeful minutes. Suddenly we find ourselves with the best version of a Valladolid that came out for the game and that cornered Valencia. As the minutes passed, the goal did not arrive and the clash became a trap woven by Voro to surprise Sergio’s against against. LIn the absence of pucelana punch, it allowed the Levantines to have their chance. After taking advantage of it, the white and violet house of cards collapsed and the balance was cruel, again. A new missed opportunity. The cliff closer. It will be to win at Villarreal or fall to relegation before visiting Real Sociedad and Atlético de Madrid.

It is of little use to complain now of the wasted parties before all those below. Finding the keys by which Ronaldo has trusted Sergio without the Catalan deserving it is a mystery that is no longer worth solving. The only thing that counts, now, is that by winning on Thursday the outlook will clear up quite a bit. The problem is that everyone is losing faith in a team that fails more than a fairground shotgun, that wants and cannot, that has not been able all year to be reliable in defense. It is very difficult to believe when the players and the coach are not able to show that they can do it. However, I still think that in football more strange things have been seen and that it is worth rushing to the last of the possibilities. Throwing in the towel now is giving up before time and putting salvation on a platter for those behind. It is the obligation of everyone, technicians, players and fans, to give their best until the last minute to achieve permanence. Sometimes fate brings you what you least expect and you have to be there, prepared just in case. The umpteenth opportunity comes this Thursday against Villarreal. You have to try to get hooked on it anyway. There is no other. Matter of survival.