Real Valladolid will already work today in the Annexes with their sights set on the duel against Elche on Tuesday. For this match, Sergio González and his coaching staff have to solve a very important question: the centrals. And it is that between injuries and sanctions, the pucelanos can be found without any specific player for that position despite having five players in that position.

In this way, Kiko Olivas you still need a couple of months to recover from your knee operation, The Yamiq is isolated for having been positive for Covid-19, while Javi sanchez he was injured in the game against Peña Deportiva. Bruno You will also not be able to play because you will have to serve a penalty game after seeing five yellow cards and Joaquin He continues with his annoyances that made him neither play against Valencia, nor travel to Ibiza. Not only that. Miguel Rubio, a Promises footballer in first team dynamics, is also isolated by Covid-19.

In this way, waiting to see if Joaquín recovers or if another footballer from the squad appears who can play central, Luis Pérez has the chance to play as a central defender again, while Freitas he seems too young to take responsibility in such an important duel. He made his debut in the Cup yesterday, but he has not done it with the Promises.